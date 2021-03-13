CHEYENNE – Shai Lynee Prime, a seventh grader at Carey Junior High School, recently won the Cheyenne Optimist Club’s oratorical contest based on the theme of “Healing the World with Optimism.”
According to a news release, in addition to Prime winning first place in the contest, Jacob Fox won second place and Hailey Walton won third. All three students are seventh graders at Carey. South High School was the first district school to host the club’s first oratorical contest.
Prime was awarded a $500 scholarship for the honor. She is also invited to participate in the Colorado/Wyoming zone competition, which is scheduled for April 10. She will compete against winners from other Optimist Clubs in the area. The winner of the zone competition will be sent to the district level, with the chance to win a scholarship, and then possibly on to the Optimist International Regional/World Championship for a chance to win an additional $5,000 or up to another $15,000 scholarship.
“Shai Lynne did a wonderful job presenting her speech,” Club President Linda Chasson said. “The members of our Optimist Club have no doubt that she has a bright future ahead of her.”
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations, with over 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and throughout the world.
The Optimist Oratorical Contest is one of the organization’s most popular programs, with more than 2,000 clubs participating annually. Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, please call (314) 371-6000, or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.