CHEYENNE – Several former Cheyenne students have been honored recently with academic honors at colleges and universities throughout the country.
They include:
Samantha Johnson, a junior, was named to the 2021 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Johnson earned her Dean’s List honors in the College of Biological Sciences.
Rong Meak has been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for the summer semester/Term 5 of the 2020-21 academic year.
The Chancellor's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Aaron Seng recently graduated with a degree in Agricultural Business from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
The school awarded diplomas to nearly 900 students from its three campuses for the spring of 2021. Because of COVID-19, no ceremonies were held, but will be rescheduled at a later date.
UW-Platteville is located in southwest Wisconsin and has branch campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo.