CHEYENNE – The following students from Cheyenne were among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley at the end of the fall 2020 semester.
The students, degrees and areas of study are:
• Corine Carrigan, Master of Arts in Special Education
• Kadie Nichols, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Mary Woolsey, Master of Arts in Special Education
Due to COVID-19, UNC held virtual commencement ceremonies in December that celebrated all students who graduated throughout 2020.