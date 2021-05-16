CHADRON, Neb. – Several local students have made the spring 2021 Dean’s and President’s lists at Chadron State College.
Students met the requirements for the Dean’s List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. The President’s List consists of students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify for either, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Local students who made the Dean’s List include:
• Colton Bell of Cheyenne
• Baylor Hayes of Cheyenne
• Mia MacDonald of Cheyenne
• Elisa Smith of Wheatland
Local students who made the President’s List include:
• Katelyn Bach of Burns
• Kelsey Crock of Cheyenne
• Robyn Merz of Cheyenne
• Rebecca Monahan of Cheyenne
• Halle Smith of Wheatland