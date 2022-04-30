CHEYENNE – Several students originally from southeast Wyoming have earned honors at colleges and universities nationwide in recent weeks.
They include:
Arion Hutchinson of Cheyenne, a freshman at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's List. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Decker Mattimoe of Cheyenne and Rachel Battershell of Wheatland participated in Concordia University Nebraska's 11th annual Academic and Research Symposium on April 25. The event provided students with an opportunity to showcase their achievements to the campus community.
Battershell also was recognized for her exceptional work and contributions to Concordia University Nebraska's science department during its annual awards celebration on April 20.
Ashley Rogers and Danielle Holloway, both of Cheyenne, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at University of Maryland Global Campus.
Michael Lindman of Cheyenne, majoring in astronomy and physics; Wendy Garcia of Wheatland, majoring international studies; and Hannah Nelson of Wheatland, majoring in anthropology, were inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society at the University of Wyoming. Membership is limited to those in the top 10% of the graduating class, but PBK members at UW are typically in the top 3 to 4%. The UW chapter sponsors lectures, scholarships and other academic activities.