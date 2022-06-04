CHEYENNE – Several students originally from southeast Wyoming earned honors at colleges and universities nationwide in recent weeks.
They include:
Nicholas Allen of Cheyenne made the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia. Students must be enrolled full-time and earn a semester GPA of at least 3.6 to qualify for the list.
Karrol Brennecke of Cheyenne made the spring 2022 Dean’s List at South Plains College in Texas. Students must have a GPA of at least 3.25 and be enrolled full-time to make the list.
Tiena Chu and Morgan O’Neill of Cheyenne earned spots on the Dean’s List at Hastings College in Nebraska for the spring 2022 semester. Students on the list are registered full-time and earned a GPA of at least 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
Brandon Johnson of Cheyenne was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Wyoming. Phi Kappa Phi initiates nearly 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni each year, and membership requires an invitation and nomination and approval by a chapter.
Heidi Kuric of Cheyenne was named to the Georgia Southwestern State University spring 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester GPA of at least 3.5 and be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.
Megan Lofink of Cheyenne made the spring 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota. Students qualify for the Dean’s List by receiving a term GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
University of Wyoming student Jay Matter of Cheyenne contributed to a mechanical engineering team that won a 9H Research Foundation challenge to design an affordable solar ranch.
Alexis Puev of Cheyenne made the spring 2022 President’s List at Dickinson State University in North Dakota. To qualify for the list, students must have a GPA of at least 3.9 for the semester and be enrolled full-time.
The following students received awards from the University of Wyoming College of Business: Harkiran Kaur of Burns, Wyoming Society of CPAs junior student in accounting; Tristin Waggener of Cheyenne, outstanding senior in economics; Madeline Dillow of Cheyenne, outstanding junior in marketing; Rhett Muchmore of Cheyenne, outstanding senior in entrepreneurship; and Tucker Norman of Pine Bluffs, outstanding senior in marketing.