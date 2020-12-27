BOZEMAN – Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2020.
There are two MSU honor roll lists, the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned in at least 12 college-level credits. This honor roll list was current as of Dec. 22, and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.
The 1,546 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President’s List. An asterisk follows their names below. The Dean’s List includes the 3,834 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Wyoming students named to MSU’s president’s or dean’s lists, include:
• Cheyenne: Julia Horst, Hailey Jensen, Trace Ketterling, Annie Wallace
• Laramie: Alexa Franc, Jesse Franc, Amanda Hasse, Jordan Tangeman