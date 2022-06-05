CHEYENNE – Several students from southeast Wyoming recently graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from colleges and universities across the country.
They include:
Kayla Buchanan of Wheatland received a bachelor of science in psychology from the University of Jamestown in North Dakota this spring.
From Wheaton, Joseph Clamp, Seth DeWitt, Catherine Evans, Chloe Heer, Heidi Kennedy, Patrick Kernan and Breanna Miller graduated from Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington last fall, this spring or this summer.
Rachel Cunningham, Janelle Curry, Janelle Grant, Tyce Holmes, Donovan Johnson, David Mack and Vanessa Van Arnam, all of Cheyenne, graduated from Eastern Wyoming College this past fall, this spring or this summer.
Ishmael DePaulitte of Pine Bluffs, and Mia MacDonald and Rebecca Monahan, both of Cheyenne, graduated with Bachelors of Arts degrees from Chadron State College in Nebraska this spring. MacDonald graduated magna cum laude and Monahan graduated summa cum laude.
Decker Mattimoe of Cheyenne received a Bachelor of Science degree from Concordia University in Nebraska this spring.
Kara Sandlian of Wheatland received a Master of Arts in education from Chadron State College in Nebraska this spring.
Peggy Wilson of Cheyenne received a Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling from the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky this spring.