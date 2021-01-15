CHEYENNE – Several local students have earned their degrees or been honored for the academic work in higher education:
At Chadron State College’s Winter Commencement ceremony, 127 candidates for bachelor’s degrees received their degrees, including: Logan Kasten and Linda Skorcz of Cheyenne and Becky Moody of Wheatland.
The University of Utah’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List congratulated more than 9,700 students who earned Dean’s List honors. They included: music major Connor Brown of Cheyenne and architectural studies major John Willits of Draper. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.