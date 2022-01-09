CHEYENNE – Four students from Wyoming were recognized recently for making the Scholastic Honor Roll at Oregon State University during the fall semester. 

To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework and hold a 3.5 GPA or higher. 

The students who achieved this level of achievement were: 

  • William Kaste, senior, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences
  • Camden Schmidt, junior, Environmental Econ and Policy 
  • Kayla Schwab, post-baccalaureate, Spanish 
  • Susanna Stone, senior, Anthropology 

