SHERIDAN – More than 300 students were named to the Sheridan College honor rolls for the spring 2021 semester, including four from Cheyenne:
- Elizabeth Fearneyhough was named to the President’s Honor Roll
- Megan Nelson and Haley Nye were named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll.
- Lawrence Harris was named to the Part-Time Honor Roll.
To earn a place on the President’s Honor Roll, full-time students must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 or more college-level credit hours with letter grades of A or S and a semester GPA of 4.0 for all classes. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit.
To earn a place on the Vice President’s Honor Roll, students must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 credit hours and a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Part-time students earn a place on the Part-Time Honor Roll, when they carry 12 or more cumulative credit hours from previous semesters with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.