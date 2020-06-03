CHEYENNE – The University of Utah congratulates more than 7,500 students who were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. The following local students made the list:
• Connor Brown of Cheyenne, whose major is listed as Music BMU.
• Maria Lowry of Cheyenne, whose major is listed as Health and Kinesiology BS.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
