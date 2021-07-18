GREELEY, COLO.– More than 2,100 students have been named to the 2020-21 Dean’s List honor rolls at the University of Northern Colorado, including several students from Cheyenne.
Dean’s List – The following students have been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll. Students who received this honor earned a combined GPA of 3.50-3.74 during at least two of the academic semesters and completed a minimum of 24 semester hours: Ciana Konyha, Noelle Lowry, Kylie Ross, Maureen Sutton, Zoe Valdez
Dean’s List of Academic Distinction – The following students have been named to the Dean’s List of Academic Distinction. Students who received this distinction earned a combined GPA of 3.75 or higher during at least two academic semesters and completed a minimum of 24 semester hours: Blake Danni, Erica Farris, Trinity Johnson, Kadie Nichols, Lisa O’Connor.