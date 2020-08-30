CHEYENNE – Disabled American Veterans has named Tanner Johnson of Cheyenne as the recipient of the 2020 Jesse Brown Memorial Youth Scholarship’s top prize of $20,000.
Johnson was scheduled to be recognized during the DAV & Auxiliary Virtual Salute program this past Wednesday evening.
The DAV scholarship program honors eight outstanding young men and women each year for their volunteer support of veterans in the name of the charity through the Department of Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service Program (VAVS) and/or through DAV’s Local Veterans Assistance Program (LVAP).