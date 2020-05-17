CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne woman was among several students recognized at the annual Joy Edwards Hembree Honors Program ceremony at Midway University this week in Midway, Kentucky.
Larissa Cussins of Cheyenne won the outstanding biology student award.
The ceremony was done through a video presentation this year to recognize several students, faculty members and campus organizations for their outstanding achievements in the classroom and extracurricular activities.
“The annual Honors event is an important reminder of our purpose and a celebration of our students’ academic and social achievements,” said Mary Elizabeth Stivers, vice president for academic affairs at Midway University. “Although we couldn’t gather on campus to celebrate this together, we didn’t want to miss the opportunity to acknowledge our students’ achievements.”