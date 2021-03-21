SALT LAKE CITY – The following Cheyenne residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University, an online, nonprofit university.

• Angela Kelley, Master of Science, Nursing-Leadership and Management

• Benjamin Hebert, Bachelor of Science, Network Operations and Security

• Brenten Metcalfe, Master of Business Administration, IT Management

• Casey Rooney, Bachelor of Science, Business-HR Management

• Richard Walsh, Bachelor of Science, Information Technology

• Bethann Miller, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

