SALT LAKE CITY – The following Cheyenne residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University, an online, nonprofit university.
• Angela Kelley, Master of Science, Nursing-Leadership and Management
• Benjamin Hebert, Bachelor of Science, Network Operations and Security
• Brenten Metcalfe, Master of Business Administration, IT Management
• Casey Rooney, Bachelor of Science, Business-HR Management
• Richard Walsh, Bachelor of Science, Information Technology
• Bethann Miller, Bachelor of Science, Nursing