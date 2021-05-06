CHADRON, Neb. – Chadron State College will return to in-person commencement exercises after hosting virtual events due to COVID-19 the past two semesters.
Graduate commencement will start at 9 a.m. Saturday with speaker Rick Koza, a CSC business professor who is retiring this year, according to a news release. Eighty-one May 2021 graduates and 14 graduates from 2020 will be participating.
Undergraduate exercises will begin at 1 p.m., with speaker Merlin Butler, Director of the Division of Research and Genetics within the clinical department at the Kansas University Medical. One hundred ninety-seven May 2021 undergraduates and 24 undergraduates from 2020 will be participating.
All guests must have a ticket and wear a face mask, and all participants and attendees must abide by the college’s COVID-19 guidelines. Public seating is available at Beebe Stadium, where the commencement ceremonies will be broadcast on the video board.
Graduates from Laramie County include:
• Treyven Gallegos of Cheyenne, Bachelor of Arts
• Baylor Hayes of Cheyenne, Bachelor of Science in Education
• Steven Lahnert of Cheyenne, Bachelor of Arts
• Karli Noble of Cheyenne, Bachelor of Arts
• Kyle Steger of Pine Bluffs, Bachelor of Arts