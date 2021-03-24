CHEYENNE – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., is now accepting applications for nominations to the U.S. military service academies for the 2022-23 school year.
Lummis will nominate students considering military careers for an opportunity to attend the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Military Academy at West Point and the Naval Academy.
Nominations are based on an evaluation of leadership, extracurricular activities, academic grades, SAT/ACT test scores and letters of recommendation. Based on the applicant’s interview with Lummis’s selection committee, applicants are recommended to Lummis for final approval. Following Lummis’s nomination, final appointments will be made by each academy.
All applicants for service academies, with the exception of the United States Coast Guard Academy, require a nomination. Applications for a nomination are due to Lummis’s Cheyenne office by Oct. 31. The application, procedures and specific applicant criteria are available online at https://www.lummis.senate.gov/academies/.
Applicants will be interviewed in Lummis’s Casper office or via Zoom in December.
For additional application information, contact Martha Wilson at 307-772-2477.