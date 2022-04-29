...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
The Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building in Cheyenne, as seen on Wednesday. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 board of trustees recently accepted the resignations of former Assistant Superintendent of Support Operations Dave Bartlett and Meadowlark Elementary Principal Fawn Bartlett.
Their letters of resignation were approved at a special meeting April 12, where no details were given as to why both officially left the district after two decades. The administrators have been out of their respective offices since October, and Dave Bartlett said he will remain “gainfully employed” until the end of June. He opted to retire, while his wife opted to resign. Both of their departures will formally go into effect at the end of the contract year.
The annual salary scale for an assistant superintendent in LCSD1 starts at around $146,000 and caps at $162,000. An elementary principal is paid between $93,000 and $127,000.
“I decided to take retirement,” Bartlett told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “Leadership is just going in a different direction.”
LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Vicki Thompson said they were unable to answer whether the couple had been on paid administrative leave since last fall, or the circumstances under which they resigned, because these are personnel matters.
Bartlett provided no other details as to why they both decided to end their time in the school district, but said they received quality letters of recommendation. Crespo confirmed the letters were sent out and said the Bartletts are leaving on good terms.
“We appreciate their years of service for the district,” she said. “LCSD1 is incredibly grateful to have had them on staff, and they contributed so much over the years.”
Both Dave and Fawn Bartlett started working for LCSD1 in 2002.
The position of superintendent of support operations has since been dissolved, according to Dave Bartlett. He said he oversaw planning, construction, facilities, risk management, safety and security, finance and transportation, as well as purchasing and procurement.
Jennifer Leman replaced Fawn Bartlett as principal of Meadowlark Elementary.
“We were honored and so privileged to serve the communities of Laramie 1 for past two decades,” said Dave Bartlett.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.