Spelling Bee winners receive awards

From left, Porter Carson, Blake Olson, Henry McGuire, Daniyal Khan and Adrianna Hardin line up to receive their awards after the Laramie County Spelling Bee on Monday in Storey Gym.

 Will Carpenter/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — It didn’t take long for the judges to whittle the Laramie County Spelling Bee down to the top five competitors.

And with middle schoolers having to spell words like “surreptitious,” “impecunious,” “saltarellos” and “vicissitudes,” it isn’t hard to see why.

