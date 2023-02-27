CHEYENNE — It didn’t take long for the judges to whittle the Laramie County Spelling Bee down to the top five competitors.
And with middle schoolers having to spell words like “surreptitious,” “impecunious,” “saltarellos” and “vicissitudes,” it isn’t hard to see why.
As the competition concluded early Monday afternoon, one McCormick Junior High student came out on top — eighth-grader Porter Carson.
In his final answer, he correctly spelled the word “ebullience,” defined as “the quality of being cheerful and full of energy.”
Fittingly, that’s just how Porter felt following his win.
“(It feels) fantastic,” Porter told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle after being announced as the winner. “I was trying to keep from jumping up and down and yelling ‘hooray.’”
After claiming his first-place trophy, standing just a little bit taller than the following four places, his family surrounded him on the floor of Story Gym to congratulate him and snap pictures of the winning lineup.
His win comes after a solid two months of preparing for the spelling bee, which was postponed until Monday due to inclement weather on the original date of Feb. 9. Porter used this extra time to work through all the possible “Three Bee” words that are included in middle school-level spelling competitions.
But it wasn’t a cake walk for Porter, who did miss the word “espadrilles” — a deceptively difficult word describing a style of sandal or shoe with a fabric top and flexible sole.
“Apparently, my parents were pretty upset I didn’t get ‘espadrilles,’” he said, smiling to his family. “I felt kind of bad. I felt like a lot of the other kids we’re getting really hard ones.”
Porter isn’t wrong. Many of the words his competitors were tasked with spelling are well outside the daily lexicon of most adults.
Daniyal Kahn, from Hobbs Elementary School, was put through the wringer in the final rounds, being given the words “perspicacious,” “omniscient” and “onomatopoeia.” Daniyal ultimately finished fourth.
Adrianna Hardin, from Carey Junior High, correctly spelled “cayenne” and misspelled “pharaoh” to land in fifth place.
Henry McGuire, from McCormick, was given “nouveau,” a difficult word to spell based off of its correct pronunciation. Prairie Wind Elementary’s Blake Olson, who finished in second place, incorrectly spelled “languorous” and easily knocked out “divvy.”
No matter how difficult the word, the competition stands as good, clean fun for Porter, thanks to the entertaining words that he was able to learn and memorize for the competition.
“I like a lot of the words that they gave us. I personally like ‘wobbulator,’” he said. “It’s in the book, it’s ‘W-O-B-B-U-L-A-T-O-R.”
