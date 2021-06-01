CHEYENNE – Last month, a group of Meadowlark Elementary students competed in Cheyenne’s first-ever elementary school debate tournament.
The students learned about the fundamentals of debate and worked hard to prepare for the competition during four weeks of after-school practices, according to a news release. The tournament took place over four days and was judged by several members of the East High speech and debate team.
The following students made it to the elimination rounds of the tournament:
• Tracen Howard, second place
• Taylor Schmidt, semifinals
• Nicholas Thornell, semifinals
• Owen Turner, first place
Following this event, the Meadowlark debaters were invited to East High School to judge the final round of the “Spring Spectacular,” an annual debate tournament held for high school competitors in the off-season. Given the success of both events, the coaches at both schools plan to offer the same experiences next year and hope to attract even more Cheyenne students to the world of debate.
Most recently, a handful of the Meadowlark debaters and two students at Carey Junior High were selected to compete alongside the East High speech and debate team at the National Middle School Tournament in June, marking another first for students in Cheyenne.