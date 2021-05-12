CHEYENNE – East High School’s speech and debate team qualified 20 competitors at the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions last weekend.
This was the largest NIETOC in the tournament’s history, with nearly 1,200 competitors from 290 teams representing 35 states. East finished with the greatest number of placings in the program’s history.
Individual student awards from NIETOC include:
• Alyvia Hardy: quarterfinals, Duo
• Jayden Roccaforte: fifth, Humor; sixth, Duo
• Emma Rudell: sixth, Duo
• Dani Schulz: octafinals, Duo
• Oakley Simons: quarterfinals, Duo
• Rachel West: octafinals, POI; octafinals, Duo
• YuYu Yuan: semifinals, Oratory
The team is off to compete at the National Speech and Debate Association’s national tournament next month.