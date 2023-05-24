CHEYENNE – A sense of urgency filled the hours of testimony heard Wednesday by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee in Casper.
Stakeholders with backgrounds spanning public health, family services and education described a mental health crisis among youth and a lack of resources to support students struggling in every part of the state. They asked committee members to act quickly when it came to addressing the top priority assigned for the interim session.
The Joint Education Committee is responsible for studying K-12 mental health issues, including “the impacts on student academic performances and well-being, and staff recruitment, retention and well-being.” Wednesday was the first interim meeting held by the committee to work toward solutions, and asking state agencies, school districts and other interested parties to identify the resources available to the school districts was a part of the process.
Jen Davis, senior health and human policy advisor for the Governor’s Office, provided a presentation on its Adverse Childhood Experiences Initiative and concerning mental health trends tracked in the state.
Wyoming ranks 10th worst in the nation for the percentage of children with adverse childhood experiences, such as witnessing family violence, having parents struggling with alcohol or drug addiction, as well as coming into contact with household members who are reportedly severely depressed, mentally ill or suicidal.
Davis also showed depression, suicidal ideation, attempted suicide and peer bullying trends among middle and high school students have continued to increase since 2012. She said if the state doesn’t make systemic changes, those trend lines will continue to go up, instead of leveling off.
“As many of us have heard, and you talked about today – is that this is someone else’s problem to solve. It’s not. It’s all of our problems to solve,” she said. “And that’s really where the governor has been dedicated to bringing everybody together in this conversation.
“What I really want you all to be thinking about is that when we see a child in crisis or struggling, that means there’s a family struggling. If there’s a family struggling, that means their business is struggling. If a business is struggling, that means our community is struggling. If our community is struggling, that means our state is struggling, which is why we’re all here to really help to bring that to the forefront and make some changes.”
She was followed by education advocates, school district administrators, counselors and mental health professionals talking about their personal experiences. They’ve witnessed an overwhelming number of students needing care for their mental health, but said there isn’t enough funding or staff available to handle it at full capacity.
"While we have had a great discussion about services provided to our students and what districts are doing, and what different programs are doing," said Wyoming Education Association Government Relations Director Tate Mullen, "we need to recognize that what is behind those services are the highly qualified personnel that provide those services. Without these highly qualified personnel, systems that are understaffed fail to provide the level of quality services that are needed to help our struggling students."
He said the National School Counselors Association recommends a caseload ratio of 250 students to one counselor, and 500-to-1 for school psychologists. He said the reality on the ground for Wyoming counselors is a ratio of 500-to-1, and a ratio of 1,000-to-1 for school psychologists, in some cases.
Mullen said there is added pressure due to the teacher shortage.
Wyoming Counseling Association President Kayla Wilkinson is a school resource counselor and licensed professional counselor, and she said counselors are continuously having their plates filled with extra non-counseling duties, such as record-keeping.
"Just an example of last week, we have six highly qualified individuals at the school across the street. And last week, they were running at half capacity because they were in charge of IB and AP testing," she said. "That doesn't stop student mental health crises, but we didn't have half of our counselors to help address the needs of the students in our building.
"I would just encourage this committee to use this information to not just consider different funding opportunities for helping address this issue in schools, but to also consider how we can better utilize the qualified professionals that we already have in our system."
And for those who raised questions as to whether schools should be a line of defense for mental health, Fremont County School District 25 Superintendent JoAnne Flannegan said they have no choice.
“I would love nothing more than for all of our children to walk through the door with all of their needs met before they come to us. It’s not a reality,” she said. “Three weeks ago, I had a student at my high school attempt to kill herself in my bathroom. These are the realities we deal with. The very next day, she was back in school.
“She’s ours. We’re going to take her, and we’re going to provide support for her.”