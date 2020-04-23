CHEYENNE – Most members of Cheyenne’s high school Class of 2020 would prefer to postpone their graduation ceremonies until they can all march to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” together – in person.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic caused a mass closure of schools across the country, the question of what graduation will look like and when it will happen has remained unanswered in Laramie County School District 1. The four high schools had ceremonies scheduled for various times between May 28 and 30.
There’s still no new date set, but according to results of a survey the district sent out to seniors and their parents, nearly 1,000 of 1,230 total respondents ranked postponing the graduation ceremony until July, if necessary, as their first choice for an alternative to a traditional commencement ceremony.
The breakdown of respondents included 473 seniors from East, Central, South and Triumph high schools, and 757 parents.
The second most popular option included keeping the original ceremony dates, even if it meant holding a virtual ceremony – something clusters of other public schools across the country are planning.
Canceling the ceremonies altogether and mailing students their diplomas was the least popular choice, with only about 125 respondents selecting that as their first pick.
LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown presented the results of the survey at the LCSD1 Board of Trustees meeting on Monday night.
“We probably will not be able to select a date very soon,” said Brown, who said he’s taking direction from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and state and local health officials on when to resume
district functions. As of Wednesday, Gordon’s statewide public health order to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people is still in effect through April 30.
LSCD1’s preference for rescheduling its traditional commencement ceremonies is one of the options, along with a virtual celebration, that Laramie County Community College is weighing, though the college has yet to announce finalized graduation plans.
Laramie County School District 2, which has around 1,100 total K-12 students, is still planning to carry on with its two high school graduation ceremonies as planned May 17.
There are plans to broadcast the ceremony via Zoom and FM radio, while having the graduates congregate in a socially distant manner on the softball fields near Burns High School, according to LCSD2 Superintendent Jon Abrams. Family members
of graduates will be permitted to line up outside of the venue while staying in their cars.
“We’re going to take as much latitude as social distancing guidelines allow,” Abrams said.
Burns and Pine Bluffs, the two major towns in the rural district, have counted only a couple of positive COVID-19 cases to date.
The majority of Laramie County’s 78 confirmed cases have shown up in more densely populated Cheyenne, which presents a bigger hurdle for LSCD1 officials organizing a graduation plan B.
“Is there any way that we could start planning now?” Trustee Lynn Storey-Huylar asked Brown Monday night.
The short answer, Brown reiterated Wednesday afternoon, is no.
“Probably” after Cheyenne Frontier Days
“Until we can have large gatherings again, we can’t set a date,” which makes it difficult to plan for much, Brown said. From his vantage point, an in-person ceremony “probably wouldn’t happen any sooner than the weekend after Cheyenne Frontier Days” – another cherished annual event which also has the potential to shut down.
Frontier Days is scheduled to run this year from July 17-26, which means that a rescheduled graduation would be the first weekend in August at the earliest.
“I would not want to run in at the same time as Frontier Days and make people compete for hotel rooms,” Brown said. “The big issue is going to be getting the date selected in time to (notify) students and their families so they can get it out to extended family members” who want to attend the ceremony.
Another concern, Brown said, is celebrating the graduates who have to move right after the school year ends to fulfill academic or job requirements. Brown, said he’s in the process of meeting with the district’s high school principals to brainstorm alternatives and “make sure we take care of those students.”