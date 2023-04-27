Primary election Aug. 16, 2022

Ripp Sandberg, an Albany County election worker, hands out “I Voted Today!” stickers to people after they cast their primary ballots at Spring Creek Elementary School last week.

 Greg Johnson/Boomerang

CHEYENNE – Laramie County’s voter list now includes 150 next generation voters who will be eligible to cast their first ballots in the 2024 elections.

The Laramie County Clerk’s office, in cooperation with Laramie County School District 1, visited each of the district’s four high schools — South, Triumph, East and Central — this month to pre-register students who will be 18 years old and eligible to vote in next year’s elections.

