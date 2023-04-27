CHEYENNE – Laramie County’s voter list now includes 150 next generation voters who will be eligible to cast their first ballots in the 2024 elections.
The Laramie County Clerk’s office, in cooperation with Laramie County School District 1, visited each of the district’s four high schools — South, Triumph, East and Central — this month to pre-register students who will be 18 years old and eligible to vote in next year’s elections.
County Clerk Debra Lee said Don Morris, retired social studies teacher, was the catalyst for the event, approaching her several months ago to see if the clerk’s office would participate. Lee said Morris helped ensure the success of the effort by meeting with school district administrators, principals and social studies teachers, and preparing informational materials.
Lee said students were well prepared and seemed enthusiastic about the opportunity to participate in elections.
“Only 3% of Laramie County’s 33,000 registered voters are under the age 24. Research shows that one reason young people don’t register and vote is because no one asked them,” Lee noted.
Any student who missed the opportunity to pre-register may do so at the County Clerk’s Election office in the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St., or register at a polling place on Election Day when they are 18 years old.