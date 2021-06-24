CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 stakeholders are encouraged to mark their calendars to attend the Board of Trustees meeting in person or virtually via livestream at 6 p.m. Monday, July 12.
At that time, news LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo will release the details of her 100 Day Entry Plan.
Crespo will officially assume her position on Thursday, July 1.
Those who are unable to attend the meeting may watch the recording, which will be available on the district’s YouTube channel. In addition, details will be posted on the district website, www.laramie1.org.