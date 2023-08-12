CHEYENNE — The Capital City Athletics swimming club intends to file suit against Laramie County School District 1 on Monday over fees it has been charged to use the pool at Cheyenne’s South High.

The nonprofit group isn’t averse to paying a use fee, board President Will Westervelt said Thursday morning. CCA’s contention is that it falls under a different fee tier based on how and when it uses the pool.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus