CHEYENNE — The Capital City Athletics swimming club intends to file suit against Laramie County School District 1 on Monday over fees it has been charged to use the pool at Cheyenne’s South High.
The nonprofit group isn’t averse to paying a use fee, board President Will Westervelt said Thursday morning. CCA’s contention is that it falls under a different fee tier based on how and when it uses the pool.
CCA told LCSD1 it wanted answers to those questions before it paid the invoice the district sent it this winter. The club never got those answers and was locked out of the pool July 31.
“They’ve taken away our access to the pool, opportunities from our competitive swimmers, jobs from our learn-to-swim instructors and an opportunity for all kids to learn how to swim,” Westervelt said. “We’re not raking in money hand over fist. We have insurance to play, CPR training and lifeguard training that we pay for our people to get.
“They don’t pay anything out of pocket for that training.”
CCA is the first organization willing to speak publicly to WyoSports about LCSD1’s facility use fees. That fee schedule became an issue for several youth sports organizations once the district dusted off a long-dormant policy this winter.
Baseball, basketball, volleyball and wrestling teams that found the fees exorbitant were all left scrambling and jockeying for limited time at private indoor spaces.
LCSD1 classifies users in three tiers. Tier 1 users are district programs and are not charged. Tier 2 users are nonprofits serving pre-kindergarten through 12th grades. The cost of Tier 2 use depends on the type of facility being used. Tier 3 users are adult nonprofit and for-profit groups. They are charged double what Tier 2 users are billed.
Additional costs apply if the area requires extra custodial attention or if the area and associated equipment are damaged.
CCA falls under the Tier 2 umbrella and would have to increase its $50-per-month competitive swimming membership by as much as 40%, Westervelt said. The learn-to-swim program also would see a similar increase. Many families in both programs wouldn’t be able to afford the additional cost, he added.
“Our goal from the get-go was to be inexpensive and keep our membership fees as low as possible so we can benefit as many people as possible,” he said. “I don’t know of a lot of groups who are structured in a way they can afford the fees the district is charging without losing a lot of members.”
LCSD1’s current facility use fees stem from policy adopted in 1996. Six revisions have been approved, the most recent coming Oct. 10, 2022. An official LCSD1 Board of Trustees statement emailed to WyoSports on Friday morning acknowledges that some user groups may have gone uncharged through the years, but that new scheduling software should ensure that doesn’t happen again. It also said the tiered fee schedule was reviewed, revised and implemented in the face of drastic state budget cuts in 2019.
“The district is not making money from the fees as they were established to offset the costs of upkeep and custodial services,” Friday’s district statement said. “The fees were unveiled just prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic. To help ease the transition out of the pandemic, the district did not implement the rental fee until Nov. 1, 2022.”
The latter part of the statement echoes what LCSD1 director of support operations Andy Knapp wrote in a July 20 email to Westervelt.
“The current fee of $37.50 (per hour) for your group helps the district subsidize the cost of electricity, chemicals, restroom use, supplies and additional cleaning that may be needed from the use of the pool and facilities,” Knapp wrote.
Westervelt acknowledges it’s reasonable for a fee to be charged to user groups to offset the expenses. However, the swimming club contends the costs of pool maintenance are the same, regardless of whether it’s being used or not, and that no explanation for how the numbers were determined has been provided.
The facilities fees issue has been bubbling within the city since the first invoices were sent out earlier this year.
On March 16, Wyoming Storm basketball board member Robert Dancliff emailed the LCSD1 trustees, the Cheyenne City Council, Laramie County commissioners and WyoSports, expressing dismay over a more than $3,000 bill his organization got for gym use.
“I am very disheartened that all of that money we raised thus far cannot go for tournament fees, travel costs, jerseys or equipment for the kids to use,” he wrote. “Instead, all of that money has to go to the school district.
“... I am sorely disappointed in LCSD1 for charging teams like ours to use public facilities. Especially when I realized that they would just sit empty if it weren’t for teams like ours using them.”
Dancliff also said the Storm wanted to host a tournament in Cheyenne, but found it cost-prohibitive and hosted the tournament in Laramie instead. Dancliff and Storm’s president and vice president did not reply to multiple emails from WyoSports seeking further comment.
The city of Cheyenne has not been immune from the fees. Mayor Patrick Collins referenced meeting with former Superintendent Margaret Crespo about the issue in two of his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” columns.
“The city does not have gyms to run our sports programs; the school district does not have golf courses or softball fields for their varsity sports programs,” Collins wrote in his May 13 column. “Historically, we have worked so well trading the use of our facilities. Nevertheless, when staff changes, sometimes these historic agreements get lost.
“Margaret and I are working together to make sure we don’t lose such important partnerships in the future. Both our facilities are paid for by the taxpayers of our communities. So, we must use those dollars to maximum benefit to those paying the bill.”
The city’s youth tackle football programs had played many games in junior high and high school stadiums over the past few years. Using one of the three high school stadiums will run $250 per hour for Tier 2 users, while adding lights is another $150 per hour.
This spring, the city thought it may move its tackle football program out of LCSD1 facilities and play all games at Cahill Park off of Dell Range Boulevard. Some coaches had even shared that news with their players. Community Recreation and Events Director Jason Sanchez said Thursday the city and LCSD1 have reached a memorandum of understanding and were finalizing an agreement that may return games to LCSD1 stadiums.
LCSD1’s facility use charges come on the heels of its decision to end elementary extra-mural athletic programs as part of the 2019 budget cuts. Citizens who contacted the district early on referenced those cuts enough that Crespo stressed the importance of not conflating the issues when she addressed the board at the end of its May 1 meeting.
“That decision was made completely separate from the facility conversation that we have,” said Crespo, who resigned from her superintendent post Aug. 4. “The facility piece is what we’re focused on for this one. It has a lot to do with wear and tear. Every time we turn on the lights, every time we use something in the gym, every time we use something in the auditorium, it has traditional wear and tear.
“We want our community to be able to use those facilities. That’s what they’re there for.”
Crespo told the board the district spent time doing an assessment of what prices for similar spaces looked like in the area, and LCSD1 was “probably the best deal in town.”
Westervelt — the Capital City Athletics swim club president — found that assertion hard to believe. He said he hopes the current fees aren’t so cost-prohibitive that they result in many clubs folding or dollars being spent out of town, but Westervelt knows many groups are in similar positions. Gladiators Academy wrestling club, which had called South home has already moved to CrossFit Frontier’s basement due to cost.
That’s among the reasons CCA plans to take legal action, he said.
“We have to keep taking steps because too many kids are being affected,” he said. “Some people are going to think, ‘Oh, it’s just a swimming issue, who cares?’ People need to know this is impacting all youth sports organizations in this city.”
