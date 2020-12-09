CHEYENNE – The postmark deadline to enter the Wyoming Letters About Literature Writing Contest is only one month away on Jan. 9.
Wyoming students in grades 4-12 can win Amazon gift cards of up to $150. Letters will be judged in three levels: grades 4-6, grades 7-8 and grades 9-12, according to a news release.
“To enter, read a book that inspires you or gives you a new way to see the world,” said Susan Mark, Wyoming State Library outreach librarian. “It can be one you’ve just picked up, or one you’ve read before. Then write a letter to the author – living or dead – to share how the book affected your life.”
Winter break is a great opportunity for students to work on their letters. Both classroom and individual entries are welcome. A teaching guide is available that provides activities and addresses how the program can dovetail with curriculum for teaching reading and writing. Ready-to-print posters to promote the contest are available on the Wyoming State Library website at library.wyo.gov/letters.
Wyoming Letters About Literature is a project of the Wyoming State Library through its Wyoming Center for the Book program. Questions may be directed to Susan at susan.mark@wyo.gov or 307-777-5915 or to Cary Dunlap at cary.dunlap1@wyo.gov or 307-777-6338.