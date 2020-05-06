CHEYENNE – Online registration is scheduled to open today in Laramie County School District 1 and will close Friday, May 22.
It is important to complete the registration process during this time to ensure enrollment in your attendance-area school, according to a news release. Parents or guardians who have completed registration, with the exception of students on boundary waivers, will receive notification of their child’s school placement for 2020-21 school year sometime early June.
Boundary waivers may be submitted during the online registration dates. Students with boundary waivers will be notified after Aug. 14. Elementary class lists will be available at “Back-to-School” nights.
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing procedures, address verification for currently enrolled students is postponed until Aug. 6.
Families with students enrolled in LCSD1 schools will complete online registration using their Infinite Campus Portal account, and register their child or children at their attendance-area school.
If students attended Anderson, Buffalo Ridge, Dildine or Saddle Ridge for fourth grade, there is no need to verify addresses, as these students are not considered new students. However, if you are new to these attendance areas, then please contact Meadowlark Elementary to schedule an appointment.
Students new to the district or parents/guardians with incoming kindergarten students will need to contact their attendance-area school to schedule an appointment to provide proof of address, birth certificate and current immunization records. Kindergarten students must be 5 years old by Sept. 15. There are no exceptions to the age requirement.
Pre-kindergarten students must be age 4 by Sept. 15, 2020, and provide the same registration documents as incoming kindergarten students. Pre-kindergarten students will be placed by May 29. Placements are determined by a lottery process for Title I attendance area students. Students who did not get placed will be included on a waiting list. Please see the LCSD1 Pre-Kindergarten Information link on the www.laramie1.org website.
Attendance-area schools can be found by entering the parent/guardian’s address on the district website, www.laramie1.org. Click on “District Resources,” “School Maps and Boundaries.” Acceptable forms of verification include light/gas bills, lease agreements and mortgage contracts. Water, cable and phone bills will not be accepted.
LCSD1 will follow safety regulations and guidelines for staff and families who are required to make appointments. If parents do not have internet access, they may make an appointment at their attendance area school to complete the process.
For more information, contact your attendance-area school or call 307-771-2188. You may also email servicedesk@laramie1.org.