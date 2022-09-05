Wyoming Education Association President Grady Hutcherson announces that WEA is suing the state for failing to fund education adequately outside of the Wyoming State Capitol, in Cheyenne on Aug. 18. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, listens during a session on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Capitol. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
BUFFALO – Johnson County School District No. 1 administrators are keeping their eyes on a recently filed lawsuit from the Wyoming Education Association alleging the state Legislature has failed to adequately fund K-12 education.
Superintendent Charles Auzqui said district administrators and the school board have yet to have any conversations about the suit, but if the district – or others in the state – agree with the suit, they could join as plaintiffs.
“There’s always that option for districts to join in this lawsuit, but it’s so fresh off the press, other than social media (and) texts that went around, there really hasn’t been a gathering of what’s going to take place,” he said.
The legal complaint, filed Aug. 18 in the First Judicial District Court in Laramie County, primarily argues that the Legislature has failed its constitutional duty to adequately fund education by not providing additional funding for schools as costs have increased and inflation has ballooned in recent years. The WEA argues the Legislature could have provided external cost adjustments, created new revenue streams or adjusted funding during its school funding model review process, which takes place at least every five years.
While the suit contends that the Legislature is funding education inadequately, Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, believes otherwise.
“This (lawsuit) is asking for whole new categories of spending to be created,” Kinskey said. “And it is absolutely an attempt to try to get the Supreme Court to force the Legislature to create new taxes or raise existing taxes, and I think it’d be out of line for the court to do so.”
Kinskey pointed to multiple portions of the complaint that reference state revenue issues that have gone unresolved and how the Legislature has not made efforts to establish new revenue sources as his basis for believing that this is more about taxes than education funding.
He said he wasn’t necessarily surprised that it had come to a suit, describing his time in Cheyenne as “every year, for eight years, I’ve been hearing, ‘You better give me everything I want, or we’re going to sue.’” On school funding, Kinskey said that he believes Wyoming’s current efforts – about $17,000 per student – is more than adequate and that the Legislature will work with the state’s current revenue streams to “continue to fund education well.”
Auzqui said he understands the reason for the suit, especially after the Legislature failed to provide an external cost adjustment for districts during its budget session last spring.
The education committee had proposed a $72 million external cost adjustment during that session; however, that was cut by the full legislative body to just $10.1 million before being eliminated entirely.
ECA, according to a report from the Legislative Service Office, aims “to reflect the changing costs of resources” between years when the Legislature contemplates adjustments to the education funding model. Auzqui has been a proponent of external cost adjustments.
“What kind of stemmed it (the suit) is when you have the money to give an ECA, but put $1 billion away in savings, that probably is not helping the cause when you have some buildings and some things that need to be fixed,” Auzqui said.