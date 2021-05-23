Colby Stockton, Burns Junior/Senior High School
Colby Stockton will graduate from Burns Junior/Senior High School today with a 3.7 grade point average.
But he’s done a lot more over his high school career than maintain top grades. Colby, who is planning to attend the University of Wyoming, is a recipient of the Gold Congressional Award. That’s a prestigious honor the U.S. Congress awards to some of the most outstanding young people in the country. In order to win, students must complete at least 400 hours of volunteer service, 200 hours of personal development, 200 hours of physical fitness and execute a multi-day expedition.
Colby, who regularly helps out on his family’s farm, has run a weighted half-marathon and competed in wrestling, track and 4-H Club.
“Colby is one of the quietest hard workers I have ever met,” said Kaycee Tidyman, a guidance counselor at Burns, who described him as “zealous” for learning and growth. “He strives for excellence and personal growth in his life.”
In addition to staying active in his school community, Colby has also shown a commitment to the larger Laramie County community as a volunteer for the COMEA House and Resource Center homeless shelter, Laramie Foster Closet and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
Beyond his immediate goal of pursuing higher education and traveling the world after graduation, Colby’s long-term goals include becoming a writer, working in nature and serving in the U.S. Special Forces.
Layne Burnett, Burns Junior/Senior High School
Layne Burnett is graduating from Burns Junior/Senior High School with straight As, top standardized test scores and plans to attend Texas Tech University to major in agricultural communications.
“Layne is a very driven young woman in all that she does. She works hard, is kind to others and seeks opportunities to help others,” said Kaycee Tidyman, a guidance counselor at Burns. She characterized Layne as an authentic leader and said, “She is a quiet leader who influences people in a positive way.”
Layne has already demonstrated a penchant for leadership, serving as class president and as a member of the school yearbook and newspaper staff. She’s also participated in numerous athletic and service clubs, including volleyball, basketball, track and FFA. And although the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately thwarted her opportunity, Layne was selected last year to be a part of the U.S. Senate’s page program.
After completing her college education, she aspires to “pursue a career using her passion for communications to help others.”
Sophia Glennie, Central High School
Cheyenne’s Central High School Principal Fred George said Sophia Glennie’s “blue-collar work ethic and drive” differentiate the soon-to-be graduate from her peers. Sophia is a star student with a 4.35 weighted grade point average and stellar standardized tests scores.
She’s pushed herself to take a rigorous course load, which has included Advanced Placement French and physics. “Taking as many classes as possible, like AP Physics II or photography, has always been her goal,” George said. “She wants to push as far as she can, even if it means some sleepless nights.”
In addition to excelling in academics, Sophia has maintained a job at Terry Bison Ranch, helped take care of her sister and participated in a variety of extracurricular activities like LCCC Jazz Band.
Sophia hasn’t yet decided what she wants to major in when she gets to college, but “believes that learning as much as she can, and doing as much as she can, will guide her in making a decision regarding a major.” Whatever she ends up pursuing in college, she’s certain it will lead to a career that involves researching and developing “new solutions to help people around the world with new energy sources, clean water sources, and helping people through ecology, biology and chemistry.”
McCoy Bush, East High School
McCoy Bush, who is graduating from Cheyenne’s East High School this week with a 3.9 grade point average, has his sights set on studying astrophysics at the University of Wyoming, which he’ll do with the help of the prestigious Trustees Scholarship Award.
But before he does that, he’ll complete a two-year mission as part of his service with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Throughout high school he participated in his church’s youth group and the Boy Scouts, earning the top honor of becoming an Eagle Scout. He’s also held down various part-time jobs, and participated in golf, basketball, DECA and the Mayor’s Youth Council. His ambition and desire to serve his community have made an impression on the teachers and staff at East.
“McCoy is truly an outstanding student – easily one of the top students in the East High community,” said Angela Shelhaas, a guidance counselor at East, who described McCoy as charismatic, empathetic and intelligent. “McCoy is diverse in that he does not excel only in one area. Rather, he has demonstrated greatness in athletics, academics, extracurricular activities, leadership, the workforce and volunteerism.”
YuYu Yuan, East High School
Competing – and excelling – for Cheyenne’s East High School’s speech and debate team helped YuYu Yuan, who will graduate as one of the top students at East this week, overcome her once shy demeanor.
Now, “she possesses a powerful voice,” said Zane Jacobsen, a guidance counselor at East. “YuYu is confident, yet humble when she speaks, ensuring the ideas of others are respected while her opinions and beliefs are heard.”
YuYu, who will graduate from East’s rigorous International Baccalaureate program with a 4.0 grade point average, has won numerous awards for speech and debate. Her analytical and public speaking skills have partly inspired her to major in either political science or economics in high school before pursuing a law degree. YuYu’s ultimate goal is to become a Supreme Court justice.
Beyond speech and debate, YuYu has participated in student council, Model U.N. and earned the Gold Congressional Award, which U.S. Congress awards to some of the most outstanding young people in the country.
“With YuYu, the outlook is unlimited,” Jacobsen said. “She will work her entire life to be a voice for others, and will do all she can to ensure others are being guaranteed their rights.”
Marvin Reza, Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High School
Marvin Reza has held his own as an English language learner since arriving in Wyoming from his native Mexico several years ago. Today, he’ll graduate with good grades and plans to pursue college part time – at first.
“I want to find my purpose in life before I fully commit to college,” said Marvin, who has also enjoyed competing on several sports teams, including soccer, basketball and football.
“Mr. Reza is a great young man,” said Pine Bluffs Principal Todd Sweeter, who described Marvin as charismatic, helpful and kind. “He has had a tough journey coming to America and knowing little to no English. However, he has not used that as an excuse.”
Marvin has made a point to help his peers who are also learning English, serving as a member of the principal’s English Language Learners Advisory Committee and as a youth mentor.
In the long term, Reza hopes to become a successful family man. “I hope to find a career I love and a loving family like the one I have grown up in,” he said.
Kobe Barto, South High School
When Kobe Barto graduates from Cheyenne’s South High School this week, he’ll be at the top of his class – Kobe has a 4.0 grade point average and aspires to pursue either business management or pharmacy when he gets to college.
But academics aren’t the only thing Kobe, who won a scholarship from Southern Utah University, has excelled at during high school. For three years, he played varsity football and basketball for South, and served as captain of the football team.
This fall, he was named Homecoming King after being named to the homecoming court three times. He’s also participated in Boys and Girls Club, as well as volunteered his time at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and at Bain and Sunrise elementary schools.
One of the hardest challenges of high school, Kobe said, was “Being one of few seniors in all my athletics on struggling teams.” But, it ultimately “taught me a lot about myself and helped me develop into the person I am today.”
Shannon Joan Williams, South High School
After graduating from Cheyenne’s South High School, Shannon Joan Williams aspires to earn a degree in pediatric nursing, with the ultimate goal of becoming a nurse practitioner for Denver Children’s Hospital.
She’s already demonstrated the time management skills and work ethic it will take to achieve that goal. For three years, Shannon served as a school sports manager for South’s basketball, volleyball and tennis teams. She also played tennis and participated in ROTC throughout most of her high school career, while serving as a leadership mentor at the same time.
“Within leadership, I get to help out at the elementary schools within the South triad and encourage future South students to keep up the good work and participate in anything and everything they can,” she said.
Shannon has maintained her commitment to academics, sports and her community while living with Thrombocytopenia Absent Radius Syndrome, which makes her arms shorter than average. But she’s never let it hold her back. “I’ve always considered myself pretty much ‘normal,’” Shannon said. “I was born this way and haven’t known anything else.”
Tacy Peppers, Triumph High School
Tacy Peppers will graduate from Triumph High School this week already having real-world work experience. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Tacy has cared for sick individuals as a certified nursing assistant at Life Care Center of Cheyenne, where she was named an outstanding employee. Gaining that experience in health care as a teenager will help Tacy achieve her ultimate goal post-graduation: attending Laramie County Community College to become an EMT.
Tacy has maintained decent grades and a positive outlook during her time at Triumph, where she transferred during her freshman year. Her guidance counselor, John Ellis, who described Tacy as determined, hardworking and selfless, said he’s been impressed with her personal growth over the past few years and sees a bright future for her after graduation.
“She was very reluctant to attend Triumph and resented coming here when she started in ninth grade,” Ellis said. “However, since that time, she’s grown into a very mature, thoughtful and conscientious student who is an example to others on how to overcome adversity.”
Sam Berry, Triumph High School
To his peers and teachers, Sam Berry, who will graduate from Triumph High School this week, represents integrity.
“I have known Sam to make hard decisions to be a better person for himself and others,” said John Ellis, Sam’s school guidance counselor, who characterized him as focused, polite and hardworking. “He regularly chooses the hard right over the easy wrong, and has demonstrated immense integrity as a student at Triumph.”
Sam has also shown initiative and leadership qualities. He co-created the first-ever podcast produced at the high school called “What’s for lunch, Triumph?” On the show, Sam and a couple of his friends discuss a range of topics, including hiking and unexplained phenomena. In the most recent episode, Sam and his co-hosts expressed appreciation for the dedicated teachers at Triumph.
In addition to developing his creative side, Sam has also made an effort to help other students with self-improvement by staying after school to help his classmates improve at weightlifting. He’ll be able to put all of his skills and strong personal characteristics to use after graduation as he pursues his goal of serving in the U.S. Army Special Operations.