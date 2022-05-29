CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Tribune Eagle created the Outstanding Graduates of Laramie County award to recognize well-rounded young people who are active in their school, with their families and in their communities.
These students are not just those with the highest grade point averages or the outstanding athletes. Rather, they are a group of diverse, well-rounded students who are able to maintain high standards while being involved in their schools and communities.
All six high schools in Laramie County nominated two students – one male and one female – for the award.
After reading the submissions, the judges unanimously chose two students as the 2022 Outstanding Graduates of Laramie County.
Kamber Clayson | Burns
Kamber Clayson spent her years at Burns High School wearing many hats.
She ran cross country and track, managed the wrestling team and was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Future Business Leaders of America. She was on the honor roll for four years, and was also a four-year letter award winner.
Even with these accomplishments, she said that learning how to be herself when all she wanted to do was fit in was one of the most important challenges she overcame.
She was nominated by Burns High Principal Bobby Dishman for her thoughtful and kind attitude. He said he didn’t believe there was a mean bone in her body.
“She’s just going to do great things in this world,” he said.
Clayson will attend Southwestern Oregon Community College to pursue a degree in nursing. She hopes to eventually go further in the medical field.
Azael Flores | Burns
Azael Flores started attending Burns High School two years ago, and Principal Bobby Dishman said he has flourished since then.
Flores jumped right into playing football, ran for state office in FFA and was recognized as an honor student.
“He’s the kind of guy that will do stuff outside of his comfort zone just to see if he can do it,” Dishman said.
The Burns High principal also nominated Flores for his work ethic, which he said was one of the best he had seen in his two decades as an educator. He explained that any time Flores was not on school grounds, he was helping his father build houses and run a construction business, all while trying to start his own business.
Flores said he will continue to pursue his own entrepreneurial goals after graduation.
Whitney Brooks | Central
Among the many accomplishments Whitney Brooks was recognized for, such as graduating with a weighted GPA of 4.25, she was nominated by Central High School Principal Fred George for her dedication to being involved both on and off school grounds.
“Whitney’s level of involvement at school is unprecedented in my 24 years in school administration,” he said. “What is most remarkable is the level of achievement she has reached in a variety of extracurricular activities. She is recognized as a scholar, orator, musician, actres and a leader in community activism.”
George noted her concern for the larger community leads her to work to improve the circumstances of others. She has volunteered to build loss packets and distribute gun locks with a local suicide prevention organization, participates in stuffing Friday food bags, serves dinner at the COMEA House homeless shelter and lobbied to pass anti-discrimination legislation with Wyoming Equality.
She plans to attend the University of Wyoming this fall to study music education, and continue her advocacy at the Multicultural Center on campus. Longer term, she hopes to teach secondary music and inspire the next generation to develop their talents.
Grant Hilton | Central
Grant Hilton was described by Central High School Principal Fred George as “an unassuming, yet impactful member of our Central High community. He quietly leads by example.”
He has continued to give back to the greater Cheyenne community, all while maintaining a 4.27 weighted GPA, excelling as a varsity tennis letter winner for three years and being recognized as an advanced scholar. Hilton could be found volunteering at the library, a local museum or religious organizations.
“He is polite, empathetic to others, and civic minded,” George said of Hiton's character. “He truly has the capacity to make a difference in the world.”
Hilton's plans after graduation include attending the University of Wyoming as a trustees scholar and studying kinesiology. His interest in physical therapy also extends to pursuing PT school.
Sahar Faqeeri | East
Sahar Faqeeri was nominated by East High School International Baccalaureate Coordinator Jonathan Lever because while she ensured that she worked to maintain a high GPA and earn an IB diploma, she was still helping to care for those in her family who needed assistance. She has a younger brother with special needs, among other siblings she supports.
The East High senior also took it upon herself to raise money for food for families in need, even though she was also supporting her own loved ones. This determination matched the words used to describe Faqeeri by her nominator: kind, determined, studious and caring.
“Despite having all these challenges, Sahar has continued to pursue the highest degree of academic excellence and rigor that East has to offer,” Lever said.
She graduated East High with a 3.7 GPA, and will attend the University of Wyoming this fall in hopes of becoming a doctor.
Logan Myers | East
Logan Myers graduated from East High School this spring and was considered a model student by his nominators. Not only did he walk across the stage with a 3.95 GPA and an International Baccalaureate diploma, he was involved with Interact Club and collected clothing for those in need during his four years at East.
IB Coordinator Jonathan Lever said he also chose Myers as an Outstanding Graduates nominee because of his strong character. He helps in his household to keep life running smoothly, and he is considered a dedicated and capable young man.
“Logan is an excellent student who works hard in class, and works hard to model good school behavior,” Lever said. “When Logan agrees to do something, he is determined to see it through and does his absolute best to ensure that a quality job is done.”
His studious background prepared him for his future at Colorado State University, and he is on a path to becoming an engineer.
Alexis DePaulitte | Pine Bluffs
Even though Alexis DePaulitte said her challenge to overcome was growing up without a mother figure after she lost her own mom to breast cancer, she is considered an emblem of female leadership for others to follow.
“Alexis is an incredible young lady,” Pine Bluffs High School Principal Todd Sweeter said. “She has one of our highest GPAs, is involved in numerous activities and is an overall incredible young lady. She is the type of person you hope our young ladies aspire to.”
DePaulitte is a three-sport athlete, a member of the National Honor Society, has won multiple awards and still manages to find time to give back to the community through acts of service.
Sweeter also said she works extremely hard to be successful in all aspects of her life, and her drive has led her to receive an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. She hopes to graduate with a bachelor's in science, travel the world and get hired by NASA.
Pierce Kiolbasa | South
Whether it be on the soccer field or in the classroom, Pierce Kiolbasa is considered a diligent individual that does his very best.
He was nominated by Principal Phil Thompson, who described him as a true representation of what a South High School student should be. Thompson applauded his high goals, abilities to meet challenges and the way he has impacted his school’s community. This has earned him the respect of not only the administrator, but staff and teachers.
“Pierce is a class act, and communicates well with his peers and the staff at South High School,” Thompson said. “He genuinely cares about the school, the teachers and the students, and shows it in his actions every day.”
Kiolbasa has been a leader in many school organizations, a volunteer, an award winner, and now he will go on to be a University of Wyoming Cowboy. He said he wants to get a degree in kinesiology, go to graduate school, and give back to his parents financially or in another fashion.
In the even longer term, he wants to become an athletic trainer for a professional sports team and leave his mark on Cheyenne.
Emily Torres | Triumph
Triumph High School counselor John Ellis said he nominated Emily Torres because she exemplifies what it means to persevere. Despite the loss of her two siblings and many challenges to overcome throughout her childhood, he believes she has blossomed throughout her time at the the school.
“Since coming to Triumph, she has learned to be more assertive, outgoing, confident and has been an inspiration to other students to do the same,” he said.
Her hard work has paid off, because she earned enough credits to graduate an entire year early. She was a member of SkillsUSA and National Honor Society, and has been previously recognized through numerous community awards, such as the Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week.
At just 16 years old, Torres will attend Laramie County Community College this fall to study to become a paramedic.
Johnny Cornwall | Triumph
Hardworking, conscientious and mature are a few of the words used to describe Triumph High School graduate Johnny Cornwall.
“He is kind, thoughtful, inquisitive and deeply determined,” Triumph High counselor and nominator John Ellis said. “He strives to be helpful and has a fierce desire to be a part of solving individual and global problems to make life better for those around him.”
This shines through in the many school organizations he participated in throughout high school and in his volunteer work. He spent time helping with food drives, building ramps for those with physical handicaps, planting trees, and cleaning up community areas. Cornwall also takes his compassion home to care for his four younger siblings.
Before he heads to Utah State University to study bioengineering and neuroscience, he plans to go on a mission for two years to serve others. His long-term goal is to become a neuroengineer.