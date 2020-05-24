Outstanding Nominees

Keenan Manlove, Burns Junior/Senior High School
Keenan Manlove graduated from Burns Junior/Senior High School last weekend.
He maintained a 3.9 grade point average and has long-term aspirations of becoming a pilot in the U.S. Navy. In the short term, he’s planning to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where he intends to major in history and science.
Manlove was the 2019 Wyoming Boys’ State governor, and last year served as president of his school’s student council. He has won numerous state and national awards for both the Futures Business Leaders of America and FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America). Manlove is an accomplished saxophone player, and holds varsity letters in football, basketball and track.
Although high school has yielded great success for Manlove, it hasn’t been without its challenges. Last school year, Manlove suffered a complete compact-fracture of his right tibia and fibula during football season. At risk of compartment syndrome, he was airlifted from Thermopolis to Casper, where he underwent surgery.
But Manlove did not let his traumatic injuries stop him from participating in track and qualifying for the state championship that following spring. He convinced his mother, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove, to let him play football his senior year. The team went on to qualify for the state playoffs.
Piper Perez, Burns Junior/Senior High School
Piper Perez graduated from Burns Junior/Senior High School last weekend with a 3.79 grade point average.
This fall, she plans to attend Dickinson State University in North Dakota. There, she will compete in cross country and track. Perez competed in both sports throughout her high school athletics career, over the course of which she’s won numerous awards and broken multiple records.
Perez recently learned she has developed an asthmatic condition, and has had to cope with while she tries to maintain her running abilities. Her ultimate career goal is to become a game warden, so in addition to running competitively, she intends to major in criminal justice and range management once she starts college.
She has also maintained active participation in both 4-H and FFA. She’s volunteered her knowledge about farming and hunting as a mentor for younger students. She’s also volunteered at a nursing home and helps her family with chores.
People who know her say that Perez is an outstanding young woman who strives for excellence, quietly serving those around her. She is humble about her accomplishments, and is an excellent role model to those around her.
Dawson Macleary, Central High School
Dawson Macleary is a senior at Central High School, where he maintains a 3.97 grade point average.
He has received many accolades throughout his academic career, including induction into the National Honor Society and being named Central’s athlete of the year. But an injury during his senior year sidelined Macleary’s promising football career, which is a disappointment he’s had to come to terms with.
Macleary has a focused set of goals for himself. After graduation, he wants to major in biology and pre-med at Minot State University in North Dakota, with the hope of earning at least a 3.85 GPA. He would like to become the starting quarterback for Minot State, and ultimately plans to attend medical school and become an anesthesiologist.
Macleary’s high school career has not been without its challenges. He tore his ACL, but decided to play through his senior year with an injured knee, utilizing a brace to play. Central went on to have a great season, making it to the playoffs and semifinals. In December, Macleary had surgery to repair his ACL.
Recovering from his injuries has given Macleary a new perspective on cherishing the time he has left in life. He said he finds truth in the saying, “You don’t know what you have until it’s gone.”
Fox Nelson, East High School
Fox Nelson is a senior at East High School, where he maintains above-average grades in the International Baccalaureate program.
This fall, Nelson intends to start classes at the University of Wyoming, where he plans to study anthropology. He has already been accepted into the university’s honors college.
Once he starts college, Nelson is especially interested in participating in a foreign exchange program, ideally in the Mediterranean region, where he would have an opportunity to study Greek culture. Upon graduating from college, Nelson’s goal is to one day become a college professor or work in a museum.
Nelson already has some experience with museum work. He has volunteered for Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum’s Cowboy/Cowgirls Camp. He’s also volunteered for the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Habitat for Humanity, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and Meals on Wheels.
Nelson has done all of this while conquering personal challenges, which have included overcoming a speech impediment and working as a bus boy at Texas Roadhouse to help support his siblings.
Brooke Culp, East High School
Brooke Culp is a senior at East High School, where she maintains a 3.96 grade point average.
Culp has earned an academic letter all four years of high school, and has also earned letters in the We the People program and the Wyoming Academic Challenge. For the latter, which is a quiz bowl, she earned a total of seven medals: two gold, four silver and one bronze. Culp has also been part of East’s speech and debate team and holds the position of vice president of East’s Model United Nations Club.
During the second semester of her junior year, Culp was selected to participate in the U.S. Senate page program in Washington, D.C. Most recently, Culp was chosen as a student page for the Wyoming State Senate, where she worked 11 days of the legislative session.
Culp’s interest in politics is also guiding her post-graduation plans. She plans to attend Colorado State University and major in political science. Ultimately, she aspires to become a political analyst for a major news or media network, like CNN. Culp has even considered running for president of the United States, as early as 2040.
Dylan Sweeter, Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High School
Dylan Sweeter graduated last weekend from Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High School with a 3.72 grade point average.
She is a four-year letter winner in basketball and volleyball, and a three-year letter winner in track. She has participated in the Future Business Leaders of America throughout high school, and she is a founding member of her new alma mater’s environmentalist club.
Sweeter has also volunteered as a youth basketball coach, and is a former member of 4-H Shooting Sports and the Texas Trail Ringnecks, a predator derby.
Sweeter, who is the daughter of Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High Principal Todd Sweeter has also spent numerous hours volunteering in her community.
She redid the landscape at her church; stained the fence at the parsonage; refereed a youth basketball tournament and recreation league basketball; shoveled snow and cleaned yards for the needy; and served as an assistant coach for youth girls basketball team for three years.
Sweeter has enjoyed all of this success in spite of challenges at home. After her parents divorced and her mother relocated to Nebraska, Sweeter said she had to step up her responsibilities and take care of her siblings a lot more than an older sister usually does.
After high school, she plans to attend either Laramie County Community College or Western Nebraska Community College to get an associate’s degree in nursing. From there, she wants to enroll in the University of Wyoming to become a registered nurse.
Michael Martinez-Montano, South High School
Michael Martinez-Montano is a senior at South High School, where he maintains a 4.0 grade point average.
He’s also a member of the National Honor Society, student senate and Wyoming Academic Challenge.
In addition to excelling in his academic pursuits, Martinez-Montano has been recognized through the years for his community service. Martinez-Montano has won local Youth of the Year awards for the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne and the state of Wyoming. He helped the club raise money for water cleanup in Guatemala. He’s also played soccer and volunteered for various programs at South High, including a food drive.
Matrinez-Montano’s success has come among some personal challenges, including his parents’ separation, run-ins with racism and concerns about how to pay for college.
But he’s won several scholarships and is planning to attend the University of Wyoming in the fall. His long-term goal is to study medicine and become a trauma surgeon. He said he loves Wyoming and hopes to either practice medicine in Wyoming or visit regularly.
Liliana Valdez, South High School
Liliana Valdez is a senior at South High School, where she maintains a 3.9 grade point average.
Valdez plans to attend Colorado State University to study neuroscience. She said she is looking forward to college life and trying new things, such as different volunteer opportunities, recreational sports and clubs.
She most looks forward to meeting new people and getting to know herself better. All of this self-exploration, she hopes, will help prepare her for a career as a psychiatrist.
In high school, Valdez served as president of South’s National Honor Society chapter and participated in the Latina Youth Conference. She has also gained valuable work experience as a shift leader at Panda Express, where she has worked 25-35 hours per week while going to school.
All of her hard work is paying off. Valdez received both a scholarship from the Daniels Fund, as well as the GEAR UP Opportunity Scholarship.
But Valdez’s success hasn’t come without its challenges. She is the fourth oldest of nine siblings. Her mom has been raising the children on her own for years, since her father was deported when she was 9 years old. It caused financial and emotional strain on the family, and she often had to take care of her younger siblings. Nonetheless, Valdez is thankful for all the obstacles she faced because she said it makes her the person she is today – which others describe as driven, passionate and bright.
Nathan Cline, Triumph High School
Nathan Cline is a senior at Triumph High School, where he maintains good grades and a bright outlook.
He transferred to the alternative high school from Central High School, and is described by his school adviser, Michael Hendrix, as a quiet and highly reflective young man who floats through the halls seemingly care-free. Cline is reportedly never in trouble, never late to class and always thoughtful.
But there is another side to Cline, too. He is known for thinking outside of the box. Whether experimenting with making kombucha, cooking ethnic food from scratch, making lye soap or tie-dyeing, Cline is always searching for truth through experiences. Hendrix, who nominated him for the award, said that in his years of teaching, he’s seen very few students who exhibit as much poise and patience as Cline.
According to Hendrix, Cline is “a self-conscious perfectionist wrapped in a cool shell of experimentation,” and he “looks forward to seeing how Nathan shares his talents with the world around him.”
Zoey Martinez, Triumph High School
Zoey Martinez is a senior at Triumph High School. She is ranked first in her class and maintains a 3.8 grade point average.
Martinez chose to go to Triumph High School right after completing eighth grade at Carey Junior High School because she wanted a smaller high school environment. She wanted closer relationships with her teachers at a school where she felt like she could have a bigger impact, according to John Ellis, her school counselor, who nominated her for the award.
Martinez is also known for being present and prompt, and according to Ellis, has not been absent or tardy a single day while attending Triumph. She’s also taken on leadership roles, involving herself in many clubs and activities at Triumph, including National Honor Society, DECA, Skills USA, Zonta’s Z Club, Interact and the Mayor’s Youth Council.
She also serves as Triumph’s student body president.
Martinez’s leadership style is based on setting an example through her actions, according to Ellis. She also treats other students with dignity and respect. Many people can talk about what is right, but from Ellis’ perspective, day in and day out, Martinez lives by what is right. She inspires others to be better, he said, and embodies the character everyone should all aspire to display.
CHEYENNE – Speaking up and speaking out is something Anna Steele has learned with time.