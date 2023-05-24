THE WYOMING TRIBUNE EAGLE created the Outstanding Graduates of Laramie County award to recognize well-rounded young people who are active in their school, with their families and communities.
These students are not just those with the highest grade point averages or the outstanding athletes. Rather, they are a group of diverse, well-rounded students who are able to maintain high standards while being involved in their schools and communities.
All six high schools in Laramie County nominated two students — one male and one female — for the award.
After reading the submissions, the judges unanimously chose two students as the 2023 Outstanding Graduates of Laramie County.
Solicitation of nominations, coordination of judging and writing nominees’ biographies was done by Managing Editor Brian Martin, State Government/Education Reporter Jasmine Hall and staff intern Ivy Secrest.
Salina Hernandez, South High
Dedication and perseverance are just a small part of what makes Salina Hernandez a stand-out member of the community at South High School. Nominated by Principal Phil Thompson, Hernandez is an exceptional student; president and gold medalist in Future Business Leaders of America; and a helping hand to her family and community.
Through the pandemic, Hernandez helped to support her family. Her father caught COVID-19 over the past summer and was subsequently out of work for six months. Her positive attitude and problem-solving capabilities have allowed her to help both her peers and her family at home.
“I always want to help the less fortunate as growing up in the South Triad has taught me many life lessons,” Hernandez said. “The biggest one of all is not to take what you have for granted and to always help others when you can.”
Hernandez will continue her education at the University of Wyoming in the fall, pursuing a major in business and criminal justice. She hopes to join a sorority and the first-generation club.
Clay Hancock, East High
A 4.0 student and capable worker, Clay Hancock is also an advocate for those with anxiety. While preparing to compete at state for SkillsUSA, Hancock found that he struggled with anxiety, leading to a diagnosis of thyroid issues.
A former member of the Laramie County 4-H club and FFA, Hancock has experience in both practical life skills and academics. Though he no longer raises animals for 4-H or FFA, he helps his mother with the poultry at home.
“He is humble and never asks to be in the spotlight,” Angela Schelhaas, East High School counselor, wrote in her nomination. “He’s one of those individuals who, purely and simply, does the right thing.”
Hancock has given back to the community by helping to build a greenhouse for the VA hospital and filling Friday Food Bags with SkillsUSA and FFA.
Hancock received the University of Wyoming Trustees scholar award and will study physiology. He intends to become a medical diagnostician and practice.
Hannah Astorga, Triumph High
Hannah Astorga’s success at Triumph High School would not have been possible without her inner resilience and drive to overcome the many barriers in her way.
“I would describe her as resilient, thoughtful, kind, hardworking, empathetic and helpful,” school counselor John Ellis wrote in his nomination.
Astorga transferred to Triumph from East High School, to which she had originally transferred from Nebraska. This series of transfers put her in the position to catch up in classes in order to graduate on time.
Not only did she have to overcome being behind her classmates, her transfer also occurred during the passing of her biological father.
“She is proud to have overcome the challenges of trauma, the death of her dad, and struggles with grief and mental health to become the person she is today,” Ellis said.
Brody Maas, Triumph High
After transferring to Triumph High School from private and homeschool education, Brody Maas had to overcome his shy tendencies to succeed academically. Challenging himself to get out of his comfort zone, Maas has learned to be more assertive, as well as a better communicator.
This drive to push himself has led him to graduate a full year early. Maas helps the nighttime custodial staff and volunteers to teach Sunday school at his church.
His dependable and calm nature manifests outside of the classroom in many ways. Advisor Amy Schick recalled an instance where Maas’ grandmother was having a medical emergency, and he was able to contact 911, as well as relatives, while taking action on the scene.
“I believe his quick response and calmness led to a positive outcome for his grandma,” Schick said.
Maas will continue his education at Laramie County Community College, with hopes of becoming a welder. He hopes to build ships at a dockyard or work as an underwater welder.
Aylin Reza, Pine Bluffs High
Moving to the United States without knowing any English and needing to assimilate into the culture makes Aylin Reza’s ascent as a notable graduate that much more impressive.
Nominated by Principal Todd Sweeter, Reza is a translator and great help to her family. She has still managed to find time to be active in student council, volleyball, track, basketball, pep band, drama club and National Honor Society, with many awards and accolades to show for it. She is also a mentor and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Reza has struggled to fully assimilate into Wyoming culture, but says she feels like she understands it much better now, and has watched her peers come to realize that their differences aren’t a bad thing.
Reza intends to earn enough money to pay for college so that her parents don’t have to worry about the costs. She also hopes to travel and get a doctorate in medical chemistry so that she can help those who cannot afford medicine through remedies and alternative medicine.
Jason Mickelson, Pine Bluffs High
Through support from family and friends and his relationship with God, Jason Mickelson was able to overcome several struggles at Pine Bluffs Junior-Senior High School and flourish in his final year.
A member of the FFA, Pine Bluffs Trap Shooting team and jazz band, Mickelson has emerged as a true leader in the past year. He is a great help to his neighbors, family and school, with a community-minded sense of responsibility that serves him well.
“Jason has excitement and a passion for life,” Principal Todd Sweeter wrote in his nomination. “His energy is contagious and brings everyone up around him.”
Mickelson hopes to begin investing to generate income and pass the Air Force basic military training. Beyond that, he hopes to have a loving wife and family and continue to build his relationship with God.
Sophia Thomas, Central High
A bright and smiling graduate of Central High School, Sophia Thomas is a dedicated athlete and academic, who will be graduating with a 4.14 weighted GPA. A great help to her family and community, Thomas is a well-rounded young woman.
Thomas is active in her community. She has volunteered for four years at Cheyenne Frontier Days, volunteering with club volleyball, and has received her Seal of Biliteracy with distinction. This does not affect her academics, as Thomas is an AP capstone diploma candidate, as well.
“She has always wanted to be a cardiothoracic surgeon, and I have no doubt she will achieve that goal,” school counselor Malissa Lance wrote in her nomination.
Thomas will attend the University of Wyoming with a double major in microbiology and molecular biology to achieve her goal of being a surgeon.
Micah Oman, Central High
Overcoming a broken spine is not something that most athletes anticipate doing, but for Micah Oman, it was something he had to do. In track and football, as well as an AP scholar with honors, Oman stands out at Central High School.
Beyond athletics, Oman participated in many extracurriculars, including, but not limited to, mock trial, golf, youth leaders in STEM, student council and interclub council. He completed his education at Central High with a 4.15 weighted GPA.
“Micah has such an amazing heart,” school counselor Malissa Lance wrote in her nomination. “He is truly kind to others and wants what is best for them.”
Oman puts his best effort into everything he does, and he has accomplished a lot through that determination. After graduation, Oman hopes to join the Air Force Academy to become a pilot.
Maianna Siebert, Burns High
Burns High School graduate Maianna Siebert is more than an athlete. On top of her commitments to basketball and track, Siebert is a part of the National Honor Society, student council and GEAR UP.
As a camp counselor and active volunteer at her church, Siebert has a positive impact on her community. Siebert was nominated by Principal Bobby Dishman because even with her busy schedule, she still finds time to help out at home with her siblings and the foster children in their home.
“Maianna is as real and genuine as they come,” Dishman said. “She is kind and an extremely hard worker. She sets a positive example for all.”
A huge help to her family and a strong student, Siebert is graduating with a 4.0 GPA and intends to attend Laramie County Community College to pursue outdoor ministry.
Angel Chavez, Burns High
In March of this year, Angel Chavez lost his father to cancer. Through grieving, Chavez was still able to complete his senior year as a notable student and strong community member.
Chavez was the first student at Burns High School to receive the Wyoming Seal of Biliteracy and played basketball during his time at Burns. A quieter student, Chavez still manages to have an impact on the community.
“Angel is a quiet, but respected voice of reason for others,” Principal Bobby Dishman wrote in his nomination. “He is caring and dedicated to being the best he can be.”
Chavez will attend Laramie County Community College to major in physical therapy.