CHEYENNE — A parent of three local elementary school students is so concerned by the lack of a school zone along Pershing Boulevard that he’s taken it upon himself to stand outside Eastridge school and hold up warning signs to drivers.

Doug Redding said he is worried that careless or fast driving in the area could result in the injury of a child. He says a school zone should be put beside the school along Pershing, just east of the intersection with Concord Road.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

