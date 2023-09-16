CHEYENNE — A parent of three local elementary school students is so concerned by the lack of a school zone along Pershing Boulevard that he’s taken it upon himself to stand outside Eastridge school and hold up warning signs to drivers.
Doug Redding said he is worried that careless or fast driving in the area could result in the injury of a child. He says a school zone should be put beside the school along Pershing, just east of the intersection with Concord Road.
Redding has three children who attend Arp Elementary. Until Laramie County School District 1 can secure funding from the state to demolish and reconstruct the school building, students attending Arp go to school in the Eastridge facility, which is a part of the former Carey Junior High School building.
“On the city’s part, there’s no movement,” Redding said. “I don’t believe the city’s taking this very seriously. I, honestly, don’t believe our police department is taking it seriously, too.”
Redding said he has been outside of the school since the start of the school year, holding up a sign, warning people to drive slower. He told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that a police officer threatened to issue a citation to him if he continued to hold a sign there.
“When school started, I was a parent volunteer,” Redding said. “I was trying to help slow down the vehicles — there’s no school zone there. ... An undercover officer pulled up and stopped me and said he could give me a ticket for not having a flag permit. I said, ‘Well, this is supposed to be a school zone. There’s a school right here, people need to slow down.’ As long as there’s no school zone, they can do 35 (miles per hour) through here. He was willing to give me a citation.”
Redding said he has not been back to volunteer since then. He said he spoke with the principal of Arp Elementary, Steven Lloyd, who offered his support.
“I told Mr. Lloyd what was going on,” Redding said. “He said, ‘You should have taken the citation. I would have taken care of it for you.’ He said, ‘Everything you have done, I appreciate.’”
After that, Redding said he tried to talk to people in city government. He said uniformed road crews, who told him they work for the city engineer’s office, said the lack of a school zone was due to a miscommunication between LCSD1 and city government. Redding said he was told that the school district did not notify the city of Arp students going to Eastridge.
“Don’t ask me who dropped the ball, I have no idea,” Redding said. “But somewhere along the line, the ball got dropped. You guys didn’t get notified. We need a school zone there.
“When that officer stopped me, I actually did ask the officer, ‘So, what’s it gonna take, a kid to get killed, before the city does something?’”
Mayor Patrick Collins and Deputy City Engineer Wesley Bay both told the WTE that the city is not neglecting the school and that they have already considered Redding’s concerns.
“Almost every school that we have has a school zone,” Collins said. “In this case, no kids walk to that school, they’re all bused there. So there’s no reason for us to have a school zone, because they’re not walking across the street.”
There is a school zone for Eastridge on Concord Road.
Collins said students go in and out of the school from a secure area on the north side of the building, and no students walk home from that location.
“The gentleman was out there waving the sign and confusing drivers and actually causing a hazard himself,” Collins continued. “So, I love his spirit of trying to take care of kids. That’s exactly what we want people to be paying attention to. It’s just, in this situation, that doesn’t make sense.”
Bay added that school zones are established and considered when a school is being built.
“We would take a look at the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices and look at the warrants and guidelines for establishing a school zone and follow those guidelines,” Bay said.
Collins said that law enforcement often patrols near schools in the mornings and afternoons, to make sure that people are following posted school zone speed limits.
“We had a real tragedy a couple of years ago when we lost (Makaili Evans near McCormick Junior High),” Collins said. “It just reinforced, to all of us, how important it is for people not to drive distracted, not to drive fast in those areas. So, we have a real, concerted effort to do that.”
Redding was still dissatisfied with the explanation from city officials.
“There’s no one walking across the street, but there’s a school there, and there needs to be a school zone,” he said. “If somebody gets in an accident, those kids get hit on the sidewalk, and one of them gets killed, it’s going to come down on the city.”
Redding said he would be attending the Cheyenne City Council meeting on Oct. 9 to voice his concerns and express his distaste for the city’s decisions on the matter. Until he gets the answer he wants, Redding says he will continue to appear at City Council meetings and try to get a school zone placed in front of the Eastridge building.
