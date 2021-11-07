CHEYENNE – The first student in Laramie County nominated for the Laramie County Retired Education Personnel Citizenship Award during the 2021-22 school year has big dreams.
Alexis DePaulitte is a senior at Pine Bluffs High School who has more than one pathway set out for her. She plans not only to go to college to become a civil engineer, but hopes to see the stars up close and in person, as well.
“I want to do aerospace engineering if I get the chance, because I want to go to space one day,” she said. “And I feel like that’s a great thing to learn.”
As she gets ready for graduation, she is considering the options to get her there. She is in the application process currently and wants to attend the University of Wyoming for its ROTC program or a military academy. It is her goal at the end of her education to become a commissioned officer in the military.
DePaulitte is determined to follow in the footsteps of her father, who attended the Air Force Academy. She said after hearing him speak so highly of it, she was convinced it was right for her.
She has always set high standards for herself academically, and considers learning one of her greatest passions.
Her favorite subject in school is U.S. history because she said she likes understanding what happened before her time. The most important lessons she’s gained from studying history are to trust people and to make good friends.
“I’m one of the weird students who actually enjoys school,” she joked.
DePaulitte is active in the community outside of the classroom. Laramie County Retired Education Personnel President Carmen Ladd said one of the reasons she was nominated by the organization for the award is because of her continued high involvement in many extracurricular activities.
“Alexis is a very deserving young woman, as she exemplifies citizenship,” Ladd said.
DePaulitte is a member of the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Spanish Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, yearbook and the Wyoming Academic Challenge at her high school. She is also a student-athlete and competes in track and field, volleyball and basketball.
On top of all of her school responsibilities, she takes part in Pheasants Forever. The local organization conserves pheasants, quail and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education and conservation advocacy.
She also loves to cook and bake. Before her bigger dreams of becoming an engineer or an astronaut, she laughed as she said she wanted to become a chef.
“I used to bake cakes for all my friends,” she said.
With all of her activities, sports and hobbies, she said the key to her success is prioritizing her time and writing it all down in her planner.
But she said she truly wouldn’t have made it to where she is today without her friends and family. DePaulitte said they have supported her ambitions and helped her when school was difficult or she felt stressed.
She also wanted to thank many of her high school teachers for aiding her success.
“She’s a great young lady that is involved in a ton of activities and always kind to everybody that she interacts with,” said Pine Bluffs High Principal Todd Sweeter. “She’s a leader in our school.”