WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Thursday recognized Cheyenne’s PODER Academy charter school and Laramie’s Slade Elementary School as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“We are very proud of our staff, students and parents for this accomplishment. This award shows that hard work and perseverance pays off,” PODER Principal Colton St. Peter said in a news release.
“This award is a recognition of both the PODER Academy community and Laramie County School District 1, as we are proud to represent the city of Cheyenne,” added the charter school’s chief operating officer, Marcos Martinez.
The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13.