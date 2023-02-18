...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East Platte County,
Goshen County, Central Carbon County, South Laramie Range
Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council will host the Poetry Out Loud State Finals Competition at 1 p.m. March 6 at the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium at Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive.
Awards will be announced at a ceremony at 10 a.m. March 7 in the Capitol Extension Auditorium, 200 W. 24th St. The public is invited to attend both events.
POL is the national recitation and memorization contest sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and The Poetry Foundation. Designed for students in grades 9-12, the POL program is a fun way to teach and learn language arts standards through poetry.
Wyoming’s state champion will receive $200 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete at the national finals. The state champion’s school will receive a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry materials. The first runner-up will receive $100, and their school will receive $200 for their library.