CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council will host the Poetry Out Loud State Finals Competition at 1 p.m. March 6 at the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium at Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive.

Awards will be announced at a ceremony at 10 a.m. March 7 in the Capitol Extension Auditorium, 200 W. 24th St. The public is invited to attend both events.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus