CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council will host the Poetry Out Loud State Finals Competition at 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. in Cheyenne.
Awards will be presented by Gov. Mark Gordon at a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the Capitol Extension Conference Room W053/W054. The public is invited to attend both events.
Poetry Out Loud is the national recitation and memorization contest sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and The Poetry Foundation. Designed specifically for students in grades 9-12 attending public, private or home schools, the POL program is a fun way to teach and learn language arts standards through poetry, according to a news release.
Students first compete at the classroom and school levels before participating in the state finals competition. Each school champion will recite three poems. Wyoming’s state champion will receive $200 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete at the National Finals. The state champion’s school will receive a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry materials. The first runner-up will receive $100; his or her school will receive $200 for their school library.
This year’s judges for the state competition are, Wyoming’s Poet Laureate Eugene Gagliano; Casper College instructor and award-winning poet Chad Hanson; Wyoming author and poet Mandie Hines; and Alaskan multidisciplinary poet and teaching artist Christy NaMee Eriksen.