CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department temporarily got a new police chief Friday, when Triumph High School junior Jadera Mallo was sworn into the office for a period of one day.
That’s because Mallo won a Faith & Blue essay contest, which asked student to answer the question, “If I were police chief for a day, how would I bridge the gap between the police and the community?”
“If given the opportunity to be the police chief for a day, my goal would be unity,” Mallo wrote in the winning essay she submitted last month as part of the National Faith and Blue Weekend.
“Oftentimes a city’s chief of police struggles to unite themselves in their local community. Through no fault of the their own, a police chief can often become consumed with his day-to-day responsibilities at the police department, rather than uniting him or himself with the local community.”
Mallo wrote in her essay that if she were chief for a day, she would visit the COMEA House homeless shelter, the courthouse to talk with juvenile offenders, and the animal shelter to promote low-cost spaying and neutering.
At the homeless shelter, she wrote that “I would do my best to provide opportunities for growth and mental health services, in an effort to steer them in a better direction.”
Integrating the city’s homeless people into the community, she added, “could reduce the police presence downtown, giving the officers the opportunity to spend more time working with Cheyenne’s youth, as they are citizens of Cheyenne.”
The benefits of visiting with juveniles at the courthouse, she wrote in her essay, include “making clear that we all have made mistakes, and they don’t have to let their current situation define them.”
Friday morning, Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak took a temporarily demotion to assistant chief as Mallo was sworn into office and immediately fêted with one dozen donuts from her team.
After that, she started off the morning just as Kozak would, listening to briefings on vehicle crash frequencies and a recent drug trafficking bust. Although she wasn’t able to make all of the stops she’d outlined in her essay, Mallo did get to the animal shelter to discuss the spaying and neutering of pets.
“After all, we’re only as good as we treat our animals,” she wrote in her essay.
Mallo said she was inspired to write her essay and apply to become chief because she wants to build bridges within the community, and focus on helping the city’s homeless population, youth population and animals.
“We have a great city, but we have flaws. I believe we can fix some of those flaws,” she said Friday.
Although Mallo said she does not plan on pursuing a career in law enforcement – she’s interested in mental health counseling or real estate – she has come to appreciate the role police officers serve in the community.
“I’ve had some issues as a juvenile, but as I grew older, I realized that the police aren’t out to get anybody,” she said. “They’re normal human beings who are just doing their job.”
Kozak, who will resume his role as police chief today, said the program is part of the department’s commitment to involving the young people’s perspective.
“It’s important for the police department to stay connected with the community, and a great portion of our community is our youth,” said Kozak, who added that he intends to hold the chief-for-a-day program next year, perhaps in the form of a video contest instead of an essay.
“It’s important to hear what kids think about the police department and what we can do to better serve our youth.”