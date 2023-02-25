...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may create visibility
reductions less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Prekindergarten registration to be held March 1-15
CHEYENNE – Student readiness is a top priority at Laramie County School District 1, which is why the district will continue efforts to expand prekindergarten offerings.
Online prekindergarten registration will be held from March 1-15. During the 2023-24 school year, two programs will be offered: Title I and Tuition Based.
Families who live within the boundaries of Afflerbach, Alta Vista, Arp, Baggs, Cole, Goins, Hebard, Lebhart and Rossman elementary schools are eligible to attend the Title I-funded program at their neighborhood school.
Registration must be complete prior to the end of the day on March 15 to be considered. Students will be chosen based on a random lottery process.
In addition, LCSD1 will again be offering tuition-based prekindergarten programs at Anderson and Pioneer Park elementary schools. Students may live anywhere within the district’s boundaries, and seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tuition is $700 per month. A sliding fee scale is also available with income verification.
Both Title I and tuition-based are full-day programs with certified teachers offering reading, writing and math instruction. Students also have access to P.E., music, art, and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), as well as breakfast and lunch options.
Any child who has turned 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2023, is eligible to attend. Children who have turned 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023, are eligible for kindergarten.