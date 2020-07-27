CHEYENNE – The 45-day public comment period is now open for members of the public who wish to voice their thoughts on the residence-area school board election proposal.
If passed by the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, the resolution would convert three of the board's seven at-large seats into residence-area districts, which would be loosely based on the three triads that divide the school district.
The full proposal can be found at LCSD1's website, laramie1.org.
The comment period is open through Sept. 15. After that, the board will review the comments and make a final vote at its Oct. 5 meeting.
Comments can be sent by mail, email or submitted in person.
Mail: LCSD1 Superintendent of Schools, 2810 House Ave., Room 130, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Email: Superintendent Boyd Brown, boyd.brown@laramie1.org; Board of Trustees, in care of Darlene Davis, darlene.davis@laramie1.org; Board Chair Marguerite Herman, Marguerite.Herman@laramie1.org
In person: Go to the Administration Building, Door #1 (east side), and call 307-771-2121 to submit a comment letter.