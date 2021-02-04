CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public input on English Language Arts content and performance standards, as well as the proposed science content and performance standards.
Provide input on ELA standards through any of the following options:
• Complete the Public Input Survey by 11:59 p.m. March 26.
• Attend the virtual ELA community input meeting from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, March 15 (Join Zoom meeting or dial 1-669-900-6833).
• Attend the virtual ELA community input meeting from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, March 18 (Join Zoom meeting or dial 1-669-900-6833).
• The input collected on the ELA Standards will be shared with the ELA Standards Review Committee.
• The WDE is seeking stakeholders interested in reviewing the Wyoming Content & Performance Standards for ELA. Those interested in serving on the ELA Standards Review Committee need to complete the Call for Participants Survey by March 26. Completing a survey expresses interest in participating, but does not commit anyone to serve on the review committee. Standards review committee members will be chosen based on diversity in experience, roles, and region or school size. Individuals who are chosen to serve will be contacted via email.
Provide input on Science Performance Standards through any of the following options:
• Complete the Performance Standards Public Input Survey by 11:59 p.m. March 17.
• Attend the virtual public input meeting from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, March 8 (Join Zoom meeting or dial 1-669-900-6833).
• Attend the virtual public input meeting from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, March 11 (Join Zoom meeting or dial 1-669-900-6833).
The input collected on the performance standards will be shared with the SBE.
For more information, including links to surveys and Zoom meetings, go online to https://edu.wyoming.gov/communications/news/.