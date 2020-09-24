CHEYENNE – An overwhelming majority of public respondents told the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees they are in support of converting three of the board’s seven at-large seats to residence-area seats, which would loosely represent the district’s three triads.
“All citizens need to feel included in the governing process. Representation by residence areas will help stimulate that feeling of inclusiveness,” one person wrote to the board, which has posted all of the responses online.
“Community members may feel/believe that their specific needs are being more closely addressed and monitored by someone actually living in their area and sharing in those concerns. Students will witness that role models are actually coming from their own communities. Hopefully, growing up and witnessing this type of involvement will encourage them to become involved citizens, as well, in the future.”
A total of 511 people, or 85.5%, who wrote the board during the 45-day public comment period on the proposal, voiced similar reasons for supporting restructuring the school board election process.
It’s the latest chapter in an ongoing saga regarding the controversial proposal.
On two occasions last spring, the board declined to move forward the proposal for public comment and an ultimate vote, citing concerns that having board members who represent one triad, as opposed to the whole district, would create factions among the governing body.
A handful of public commenters – 87 out of nearly 600 respondents – shared that view during the recent public comment period.
“It is my opinion that too much accountability would be placed on the one resident elected official by their triad. I also fear it would create tension. Now, all seven have all the students’ best interests in mind,” one respondent wrote. “The proposed way would make for four who have all students’ interest in mind and three divided to their triad.”
However, vocal supporters of the proposal pushed back against that idea, and urged the board to reconsider the policy change.
Advocates argued that the entirely at-large system that exists now makes it harder for candidates who don’t have widespread name recognition or a lot of campaign funding to appeal to voters across the whole district. Right now, none of the members of the all-white school board live on the city’s south side, which has Cheyenne’s highest concentration of non-white and lower-income residents.
Advocates have also said that the lack of south Cheyenne representation on the board translates to a lack of concern for racially diversifying the educator workforce, addressing racial disparities in formal discipline of students, and implementing racially inclusive school curricula.
“It is very clear that as well intentioned as we are as educators and admin/board members, we cannot truly ‘see’ or feel the under-representation the south triad experiences when someone who is not living that experience on a daily basis is advocating for it!,” wrote one teacher who said they live on the north side of town but teach on the south side. “Please make this board change ASAP!,” they pleaded.
According to state data, during the 2019-20 school year, about 7% of LCSD1’s instructional staff identified as Hispanic and about 1% identified as Black. Of the 79 administrators in the district, only two identified as Black and three as Hispanic.
In 2019, a culture of racial intolerance in LCSD1 came to light when a student posted racist and homophobic flyers on the McCormick Junior High School campus. An internal investigation released a few months ago revealed that incident was part of a larger trend of bigoted bullying that some staff either perpetrated, ignored or felt powerless to address.
“It is about time,” another respondent wrote to the board during the public review period. They noted that around 18% of Cheyenne’s population identifies as either Hispanic or Black; around 22.7% of the student population identifies Hispanic or Black; and around 40% of students enrolled at South High School identify as Hispanic, Black or multi-racial.
“These numbers demonstrate that the demographics of the triads are different. Not better or worse in any way. Just different. The current structure of the board produces and sustains racial inequity. I understand that the belief is that every board member should serve every child, and I do truly believe that the current board is doing their best to do exactly that. However, (the at-large) policy is one that sustains inequity, and it must change. The south triad needs a representative who will speak to, listen to and, most importantly, live in the triad.”
The school board heeded the backlash from advocates who shared that stance.
Over the summer, it held a series of work sessions and public meetings to reconsider putting the proposal out for public comment. The board gathered input from the Laramie County Supervisor of Elections in an effort to find out more details about how the proposal would work if adopted and eventually voted to put it our for public review, which is the final step before it goes to a vote.
That review period closed earlier this month, and the district compiled the responses earlier this week.
“I attended Hebard, Johnson and Central from 1957-1970. Although the school district has done a lot for the south side, including building a new junior and senior high, I do feel that the south side could benefit from having a representative on the board,” one respondent wrote.
“I have no doubt that the current board feels they are always acting in the best interest of the entire district. But I also feel that most white men felt they were acting in the best interest of all people before women and Blacks won the right to vote. It’s time! Give the south side a dedicated representative on the board.”
If passed, the proposal wouldn’t go into effect until after the upcoming general election this November, during which all school board candidates will wage at-large campaigns.
The board will make its final vote on the matter at its next board meeting Oct. 5, which will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
The full text of the proposal and the results of the public review can be read on the district’s website, https://go.boarddocs.com/wy/laramie1/Board.nsf/Public.