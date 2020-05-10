BURNS – Ruthann Holmes grew up on ranches.
After she graduates from Burns High School next weekend, she’ll be gearing up for her freshman year at South Dakota State University, where she plans to major in agribusiness and animal science, with the goal of owning her own ranch one day.
Caring for a herd of cattle has taught Ruthann, whose favorite cow is a Scottish Highland named Ivy, about compassion.
“If you don’t have compassion for animals, you don’t have compassion for anything,” she said.
Throughout high school, Ruthann has worked to show the people she interacts with the same sensitivity she shows toward her animals.
The adults in her life noticed, which is why the Laramie County Retired Education Personnel last month awarded her a citizenship award and a $50 prize. The group had to cancel its monthly luncheon due to COVID-19.
Humility is another of Ruthann’s outstanding character traits.
Although she said she’s “not sure 100% why I won this award,” her teacher, Sara Behrens, didn’t think twice about nominating her.
“As a person, Ruthann is magnetic,” Behrens said. “Her sincere interest in others and her unshakeable will to instill positive change inspire both action and loyalty from her peers. Ruthann inspires me to do better each and every day.”
In addition to helping manage the finances and day-to-day operations of the family farm she lives on and helping to care for her younger siblings, Ruthann works several days a week as a personal care assistant at a nursing home in Cheyenne.
“It brings me so much joy. Especially when you come in and see a resident smile at you. That’s what keeps me coming back,” Ruthann said. “I love people. I could talk your ear off.”
In between working and maintaining stellar grades, Ruthann has also found the time to participate in the FFA (formerly the Future Farmers of America), student council and track.
It was on the track where Holmes forged one of her closest friendships to date – with her friend Sam.
“We basically became inseparable,” Ruthann said about her best friend. “She is such a loyal person. She always tries to make you laugh. She’s always there for you. I know she has my back.”
But Sam might say the same about Ruthann.
Right around the time COVID-19 shut down the schools in Laramie County, Sam was hospitalized with an unrelated illness. Prom, which the pair had vowed to attend together, was also canceled. And with Sam in the hospital, she and Ruthann couldn’t even celebrate at their homes, like other seniors have done.
So, Ruthann came up with another plan: remote prom.
They both put on their prom dresses, called each other, and danced to their favorites songs – including Fleetwood Mac’s “Gold Dust Woman” – over the phone.
“It was really special,” said Ruthann, who as of Thursday, hadn’t seen Sam since March. Sam is home from the hospital now, but COVID-19 could derail her and Ruthann’s big plans to go camping this summer.
Although social distancing guidelines might prevent that particular activity, Ruthann said that she’s determined to say goodbye to her best friend before she leaves for college, “even if I have to wear a hazmat suit.”