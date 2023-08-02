CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has announced that a board of trustees special session has been scheduled for Friday regarding personnel.
The meeting will begin at 1:15 p.m. with an executive session before going into a public meeting in the boardroom at Storey Gym. The legal notice stated another executive session may follow.
No topic was included with the agenda for the meeting, but complaints against LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo have been filed this summer.
Former Johnson Junior High School Principal Brian Cox provided the school board with a nine-page formal complaint at the end of June that covered alleged harassment, unprofessional behavior and a hostile work environment. He told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday that he sent the letter after he was made aware of an independent investigation into Crespo’s leadership by LCSD1 Board Chairman Tim Bolin.
“This letter is meant to formally bring forward a complaint against Dr. Margaret Crespo (and three other administrators) regarding their competencies and inability to professionally lead Laramie County School District 1,” Cox wrote to the board. “I was waiting to bring this forward until after June 30th for fear of continued harassment, retaliation, and concerns over the loss of my retention bonus and insurance during my transition to my new district.
“During the past two years, I have experienced the following issues outlined below that ultimately forced my hand to leave my home of 16 years. The repetitive harassment and targeting of not only myself, but my wife and children, made it clear that the only way for me to protect them and to be the effective educator I am was to leave LCSD1.”
He said his letter was never followed up on, nor does he know the subject of this Friday's meeting. But he said he was made aware by principals in the district that the first meeting of the new school year for principals was held Tuesday, and the role of the superintendent was not mentioned in back-to-school discussions.
He added that a few employees tried to send text messages to Crespo, and “messages were bounced back, saying that the school district number had been disconnected.”
School district officials and Board Chairman Bolin would not comment Wednesday when asked whether the meeting pertained to Crespo and her status as an employee. They also would not confirm if an independent investigation into hostile work environment claims was approved by the board or what the results of that investigation may be.
LCSD1 Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Jim Fraley told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday that he was not aware of the topic of the meeting and could not speculate as to whether it was connected to Crespo. He said he has been focused on preparing for the start of the 2023-24 school year, which is three weeks away.
He told the WTE that all he knew was that Crespo was "taking leave." He said he didn’t know the duration of the leave or what kind it was, but he said she was entitled to take any kind, such as personal or sick.
The WTE was directed to reach out to LCSD1 Community Relations Director Mary Quast for an official statement. Quast confirmed Wednesday that Crespo was out of the office for the time being, and she couldn’t comment on any other allegations concerning the superintendent’s current status.
When a WTE reporter asked to schedule a meeting with Crespo on Wednesday or any later date, no opportunity was provided. Crespo didn't return phone calls or emails from the WTE.
A reporter was sent to the LCSD1 Administration Building to schedule a meeting with Crespo in person but was told they could not enter past the check-in point due to having no host. Safety and Security Administrator Todd Deporter said going into Crespo's office would be an invasion of privacy and that Executive Assistant Darlene Davis was not available to meet the reporter to discuss a future appointment.
