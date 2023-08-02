Chairman Tim Bolin and Superintendent Margaret Crespo
Board Chairman Tim Bolin, left, speaks beside Superintendent Margaret Crespo during a Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting Monday, June 5, 2023, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has announced that a board of trustees special session has been scheduled for Friday regarding personnel.

The meeting will begin at 1:15 p.m. with an executive session before going into a public meeting in the boardroom at Storey Gym. The legal notice stated another executive session may follow.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

