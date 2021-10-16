LARAMIE – Schools from Casper, Windsor, Colorado, and Rapid City, South Dakota, were the top winners at a high school marching band invitational at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium on Oct. 9.
A marching band from Windsor placed first among 15 regional schools in the daylong competition. Kelly Walsh High School, from Casper, placed second, and the Rapid City Stevens High School band placed third. UW’s Western Thunder Marching Band and the Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps hosted the competition.
Each of the bands competed during 12- to 15-minute time slots, receiving feedback from judges after performing on the field. The bands were judged in these four categories: marching/visual execution, music, percussion and auxiliary.
Bands receiving excellent scores were Campbell County High School, Cheyenne Central High School, Cheyenne East High School, Cheyenne South High School, Douglas High School, Greeley (Colo.) Central High School, Green River High School, Ogallala (Neb.) High School, Riverton High School, Rock Springs High School, Thunder Basin High School, Wheatland High School and Windsor High School.
Kelly Walsh High School and Rapid City Stevens High School received superior ratings. Kelly Walsh High School also received the outstanding percussion award, and Windsor High School received the outstanding auxiliary award.