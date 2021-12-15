CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council invites interested students in grades 9-12 and their teachers to take part in Poetry Out Loud, the national recitation and memorization contest sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.

Designed specifically for students in grades 9-12 attending public, private or home schools, POL is a fun way to teach and learn language arts standards through poetry. In addition, students have the opportunity to win cash prizes and money for their school library to purchase poetry books.

Teachers can learn full program details and register at https://wyoarts.state.wy.us/wac-program/poetryoutloud/.

Registered schools will receive a free multimedia toolkit, which includes a teacher’s guide, complete with lesson plans, guidance on classroom contests, evaluation criteria, posters and a customizable contest announcement poster.

POL begins in the classroom, with participating teachers using the POL teacher toolkit to teach poetry performance and run classroom competitions. Following a pyramid structure, classroom winners advance to a school-wide competition, then to the state competition. The national contest will be held virtually this year. The Poetry Out Loud National Finals will be giving away $50,000 in awards and school or organizational stipends this year. The national champion will be awarded $20,000, $10,000 for second place, $5,000 for third place, and $1,000 for fourth through ninth places.

Schools interested in participating in Wyoming’s Poetry Out Loud competition can contact Amara Fehring at amara.fehring@wyo.gov, 307-630-3918. The registration deadline is Jan. 24.

