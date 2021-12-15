...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to
80 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney
including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball,
Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport.
* WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property
damage and localized power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Registration now open for Wyoming’s Poetry Out Loud competition
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council invites interested students in grades 9-12 and their teachers to take part in Poetry Out Loud, the national recitation and memorization contest sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.
Designed specifically for students in grades 9-12 attending public, private or home schools, POL is a fun way to teach and learn language arts standards through poetry. In addition, students have the opportunity to win cash prizes and money for their school library to purchase poetry books.
Registered schools will receive a free multimedia toolkit, which includes a teacher’s guide, complete with lesson plans, guidance on classroom contests, evaluation criteria, posters and a customizable contest announcement poster.
POL begins in the classroom, with participating teachers using the POL teacher toolkit to teach poetry performance and run classroom competitions. Following a pyramid structure, classroom winners advance to a school-wide competition, then to the state competition. The national contest will be held virtually this year. The Poetry Out Loud National Finals will be giving away $50,000 in awards and school or organizational stipends this year. The national champion will be awarded $20,000, $10,000 for second place, $5,000 for third place, and $1,000 for fourth through ninth places.
Schools interested in participating in Wyoming’s Poetry Out Loud competition can contact Amara Fehring at amara.fehring@wyo.gov, 307-630-3918. The registration deadline is Jan. 24.