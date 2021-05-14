CHEYENNE – The number of bullying incidents reported by students in Laramie County School District 1 has declined since the start of the pandemic last school year.
That’s according to a recent report Chris Zimney, LCSD1’s violence prevention facilitator, and John Contos, LCSD1’s physical education curriculum coordinator, presented to the LCSD1 Board of Trustees at its most recent meeting.
“We have made some amazing strides,” Zimney said.
“Those can be directly attributed to the staffs at the schools. … It’s their weekly lessons, supervision of classrooms and playgrounds that has really got us to this point.”
In 2011, the school district formed a bullying prevention committee and recommended the implementation of Olweus, a bullying-prevention program.
Olweus is a 40-year-old program that has been used by districts across the United States and uses evidence-based research to combat bullying.
Since 2012, the district has conducted an annual student survey to determine the prevalence of bullying.
In 2012, 24.5% of LCSD1 third- through eighth-graders reported being bullied two to three times or more a month, which was higher than that year’s national average of 18.6%. Since 2013, however, the district’s numbers have dropped significantly, fluctuating between 15.1% and 12.8%, and consistently remaining below national averages.
2020 saw the lowest percentage of student-reported monthly bullying incidents since the surveys began – 10.7%, compared to the national average of 16.9%.
The report also examined how many students have reported being bullied specifically for their race or ethnicity.
About 70% of LCSD1 students identify as white; 20.3% identify as Hispanic; 2.4% identify as Black; 1% identify as Asian and 5.3% identify as mixed race. Racist bullying has been a topic of special concern in the district over the last two years, after a student at McCormick Junior High School posted racist and homophobic flyers on campus in the spring of 2019. A subsequent investigation revealed that was likely not an isolated incident, and it implicated staff members in allowing that culture to persist.
According to the bullying report presented to the school board last week, the number of students who reported experiencing racist bullying has declined significantly since 2012 – when 10% of students said they’d been the victim of such behavior. In 2015, that number dropped to a little under 6%, but saw a slight increase in 2019. In 2020, LCSD1 students reported the lowest numbers of racist bullying in the history of the survey – about 4.5%.
Contos said some of the decline in bullying in 2020 could be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down in-person learning entirely last spring, and both pushed more students to attend school at home this year and required modified instruction for the students who opted to attend school in person.
“COVID changed the way we did things in schools,” Contos said, noting that everything from social distancing to increased student supervision to changes in how food was served could have contributed to these changes. “We feel pretty strongly that those changes in procedures made a big difference.”
Trustee Tim Bolin said that although he was encouraged by the data, “We’re still at 10% – that’s a lot of students still being bullied, so keep up your efforts.”
Contos said his team has had meetings with building-level administrations to address the results of the surveys, regardless of whether bullying increased or decreased.
If schools are concerned about their results, the bullying prevention committee recommends schools retrain building staff, increase committee visits, adjust school consultant and trainer responsibilities, increase the focus on Olweus classroom meetings and increase direct involvement with national Olweus directors.