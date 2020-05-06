CHEYENNE – Local residents are invited to write letters of support for Cheyenne East High senior Jaden Ramsey, as well as make plans to participate in a parade when he returns to Cheyenne.
Ramsey, a wrestler and member of the Air Force Junior ROTC program at East, is currently battling cancer, and fellow student Lizbeth Kidd wants to help show him the community is behind him.
Those wanting to write letters of support to Ramsey can drop them off in a tote at Kidd’s house, 2110 E. 16th St., or mail them to that address, zip code 82001.
If everything goes well with Ramsey’s treatment, and he is able to return home on time, a parade of support is being organized for Saturday, May 30. Those who want to participate will meet in the empty parking lot east of the Capitol starting at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at 6:30.
For more information, call Kidd at 307-365-0799.